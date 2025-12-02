Ever since the amendment to legalize Missouri sports betting was passed in November 2024, residents have been patiently waiting for its launch. The wait is now over as sports betting in Missouri is live as of Dec. 1, 2025. The latest FanDuel promo code comes at an ideal time as it offers $300 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager. The Missouri Tigers take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in college basketball on Tuesday, and the Tigers are favored by 1.5 points. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel Missouri promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. No minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet of at least $5, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, but expire following seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

FanDuel Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel mobile app: The FanDuel Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.9/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of views totaling over two million. Extensive betting markets: FanDuel has 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for FanDuel users. Promos for new and existing users: FanDuel offers numerous promos across their multiple sport offerings. Some of these include NFL $2M touchdown jackpots, NBA and NHL parlay/SGP profit boosts, and college basketball wildcard rewards. There are also odds boosts almost daily within the FanDuel app.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The first Kansas City Chiefs game since the launch of Missouri sports betting comes on Sunday, Dec. 7. The Chiefs will do a Texas two-step after visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, as they'll then host the Houston Texans this upcoming Sunday. The 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast has Kansas City favored by 4.5 points, per the latest NFL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

But one won't have to wait until next Sunday to take advantage of this Missouri FanDuel promo code. Several other in-state teams will be in action in the meantime, starting with the St. Louis Blues hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Monday as -152 money line favorites. St. Louis then has games on Thursday, versus the Boston Bruins, and on Saturday, versus the Ottawa Senators.

Missouri men's basketball will take the floor on Tuesday as it faces its first true test of the season when the Tigers visit Notre Dame as a 1.5-point favorite. Mizzou has won five of the last six meetings with the Irish, though this will be their first matchup since 2011.Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri here:

Responsible Gaming

Must be 21+ and present in MO. Launch $300 Offer: $5+ first deposit required. Must place a $5+ first wager after 12/1/25, for additional $300 bonus bets to be credited. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sporsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Subject to regulatory approval.