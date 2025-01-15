The House on Tuesday passed legislation to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports in public schools. The "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," passed with 218 votes in favor, 206 against and one present. Two Democrats joined all Republicans in support of the bill, which is now heading to the Senate.

It would amend Title IX -- the federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools -- to recognize a person's "sex" as "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Those in favor argued that transgender athletes who were born male would have unfair biological advantages over girls and women, which could be unsafe during sports.

"An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that men don't belong in women's sports and that we must allow common sense to prevail," said Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida, who introduced the bill.

Those against it said it could lead to intrusive genital examinations of the student-athletes.

"We're already seeing examples of harassment and questioning of girls who may not conform to stereotypical feminine roles," said Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon.

Institutions that allow "a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls" would risk losing federal funding.

However, the legislative text also says the bill does not prohibit institutions "from permitting males to train or practice with an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls so long as no female is deprived of a roster spot on a team or sport, opportunity to participate in a practice or competition, scholarship, admission to an educational institution, or any other benefit that accompanies participating in the athletic program or activity."

As reported by CBS News, about 3% of high school students identify as transgender according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.