NASCAR at Pocono picks, predictions, odds: Kyle Busch fastest in final practice
Ryan Blaney will look to become the eighth driver in history to sweep at the Tricky Triangle
Who takes the checkered flag as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Tricky Triangle? Here are our picks for Sunday's Pocono race.
Winner: Kyle Larson
Larson has a little extra motivation this week after Target announced it would be pulling its sponsorship of the No. 42 after the 2017 season. Here we have one of NASCAR's top drivers with something new to prove. Each and every time Larson has been challenged this season, he has risen to the occasion. His Chevrolet was second fastest in practice only to Kyle Busch. Larson also finished seventh at the Tricky Triangle in June after leading nine laps.
Contenders: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.
These guys have made picks pretty easy over the past few weeks. Truex Jr. has absolutely dominated the sport and is almost a lock to win at least a stage each and every week. The No. 78 had the seventh fastest car in practice, finished sixth here in June and won this race in 2015. As for Busch, well he looked really strong in the Truck Series race, winning both stages before crashing out. He also had the fastest car in final practice by a pretty decent margin. Busch dominated this race in June, leading 100 laps ahead of a ninth-place finish.
Wild Card: Denny Hamlin
This one was tough because there were so many good choices. Ryan Blaney is going for the season sweep but has struggled lately. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s two career wins at Pocono also make him a popular choice, but he didn't do anything in practice to prove that he's made the proper adjustments to punch his ticket to Victory Lane. That brings us to Hamlin, who clinched his spot in the NASCAR playoffs two weeks ago at New Hampshire. Hamlin has four career victories for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Tricky Triangle and has gotten hot at exactly the right time. Don't be surprised if the No. 11 takes the checkered flag yet again.
Odds to win the 2017 Overton's 400
Here are the betting odds for Sunday's race, via VegasInsider.com
- Kyle Busch 3/1
- Martin Truex Jr. 9/2
- Kevin Harvick 15/2
- Kyle Larson 8/1
- Chase Elliott 10/1
- Jimmie Johnson 12/1
- Denny Hamlin 12/1
- Brad Keselowski 12/1
- Matt Kenseth 14/1
- Ryan Blaney 20/1
- Joey Logano 20/1
- Erik Jones 28/1
- Kurt Busch 33/1
- Jamie McMurray 33/1
- Clint Bowyer 40/1
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. 50/1
- Ryan Newman 55/1
- Kasey Kahne 66/1
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400
Location: Pocono Raceway
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on lap 100
Final Stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App
Overton's 400 entry list
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Whitt
Corey LaJoie
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Danica Patrick
Daniel Suarez
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Derrike Cope
Erik Jones
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Reed Sorenson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
TBA (No. 83 team)
Trevor Bayne
BOLD - denotes previous winners at Pocono Raceway
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
780
LEADER
3
2.
Kyle Larson
42
732
48
2
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
683
97
1
4.
Kyle Busch
18
673
107
0
5.
Denny Hamlin
11
612
168
1
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
601
179
2
7.
Jamie McMurray
1
599
181
0
8.
Chase Elliott
24
588
192
0
9.
Matt Kenseth
20
566
214
0
10.
Jimmie Johnson
48
564
216
3
11.
Clint Bowyer
14
533
247
0
12.
Ryan Blaney
21
516
264
1
13.
Joey Logano
22
515
265
1
14.
Kurt Busch
41
463
317
1
15.
Ryan Newman
31
462
318
1
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
443
337
2
-
