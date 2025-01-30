Unrivaled is moving right along, and Week 2 brought plenty of excitement and impressive performances. Most notably, league co-founder Napheesa Collier continued her dominant start to the season and continued to separate herself as the best player in Miami.

Laces teammates Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes were the biggest risers this week, as they stepped up to keep the shorthanded Laces undefeated. Meanwhile, Rhyne Howard and Skylar Diggins-Smith were the biggest fallers, as they dropped off the rankings.

Unrivaled Power Rankings: Lunar Owls surge to top spot behind Napheesa Collier; Mist only winless team Jack Maloney

Here are CBS Sports' latest Unrivaled Player Power Rankings.

1. Napheesa Collier, Lunar Owls BC -- Last week: No. 1

28.5 points, 13 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 61.3% FG,

Collier was somehow even better in Week 2 than she was in Week 1, as she ensured the Lunar Owls remained undefeated with another pair of brilliant performances. Her 37-point, 18-rebound, five-assist, three-steal showing in a blowout win over Phantom was the best individual effort by any player thus far. She leads the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks, and is eighth in assists, third in steals and fourth in field goal percentage.

2. Kayla McBride, Laces BC -- Last week: No. 4

25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 46.6% FG, 41.7% 3FG

It's an all-Minnesota Lynx affair at the top of the power rankings this week, as McBride earned the No. 2 spot with two more big performances to ensure Laces stayed undefeated. McBride went off for a season-high 31 points in their win over Vinyl, which came without Alyssa Thomas, and hit the game-ending shot in both victories. Her consistency and outside shooting has been crucial. She's put up at least 20 points in all four games and leads the league in 3s made (15).

3. Tiffany Hayes, Laces BC -- Last week: Unranked

20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 42.5% FG

Hayes was right in the mix for the sixth spot last week, and has surged up the rankings after a stellar week for the short-handed Laces, who have been without Jackie Young all season and lost Alyssa Thomas to a knee injury in their win over Vinyl on Friday. Hayes has been a major reason they're undefeated anyway. Her scoring has stood out, of course, but so has her versatility. She is the only player in the league with both a points-rebound and points-assist double-double.

4. Allisha Gray, Lunar Owls BC -- Last week: Unranked

19 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 46.7% FG

The Lunar Owls have been the best team in the league this season, and they enjoyed another comfortable week with two double-digit wins. That was thanks in large part to Gray, who has been a terrific complement to Collier and made sure the team's lack of depth is a non-factor. Her ability to get to the rim, in either one-on-one situations or in pick-and-roll makes her extremely difficult to contain in this format, and when she shoots 40% from 3, as she did this week, good luck.

5. Alyssa Thomas, Laces BC -- Last week: No. 2

14.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 60.0% FG

Thomas went down with a knee injury late in Laces' win over Vinyl and hasn't played since. It's unclear when she'll be back in action, but for now she retains her spot on this list on the basis of her performance against Vinyl, which saw her record her second double-double of the season. Thomas is never going to put up huge scoring numbers, but she's elite at everything else and sits in the top five of rebounding, assists and steals. The Laces will hope she doesn't miss too much time.

6. Dearica Hamby, Vinyl BC -- Last week: No. 5

19 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 63.2% FG

So much was understandably made about Vinyl's high-powered backcourt of Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale, but Hamby has turned into their best and most consistent player on both sides of the ball. She's fourth in the league in scoring, fourth in rebounding and first in steals. Her absence against Lunar Owls due to a personal matter was felt, as Vinyl suffered their worst loss of the season without her.