WATCH: Minor league hockey mascot pulls off impeccable diving elbow drop

The LeHigh Valley Phantoms -- AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers -- held "Wrestling Night" over the weekend and it appears it went quite well. Not only did the Phantoms win their contest against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, but the team's mascot, meLVin, delivered a glorious diving elbow drop off a ladder during a break in the action.

Table manners are overrated 🚨🚨 #WrestlingNight #LVPhantoms #BillsMafia #DillyDilly A post shared by meLVin (@funwithmelvin) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:24am PST

It wouldn't be Wrestling Night without some scripted violence, and meLVin came through with a great performance here. I mean, to even be able to stand on top of a ladder while in a full mascot costume seems impressive enough on its own, but then to show off impeccable form with a diving elbow drop? Somewhere, Randy Savage is looking down smiling upon this.

Mondays can be a viewed as a pain...



Or Mondays can be viewed as an opportunity...



Get out there and put Monday through a table. 💪🏻#MondayMotivation @FUNWITHmeLVin pic.twitter.com/cNIhDRNWcO — LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) November 27, 2017

This is about as good a mascot clip as you'll see for a little while. Whoever is inside the meLVin costume deserves a shot at a call-up to the bigs at some point, but for now they'll have to settle for a belt.

The champ is here.