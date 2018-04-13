Top PGA Tour pros hit birds, people and left-handed shots in Round 2 at RBC Heritage

It might not be the Masters (OK, it's not the Masters), but it has surely been entertaining. Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Kelly Kraft all hit bizarre, wild shots on Friday in Round 2 of the RBC Heritage.

First, Kraft hit a bird on a par 3 and claims it cost him making the weekend (he missed the cut by one stroke after taking a double-bogey five at the par-3 14th).

"It cost me the cut, most likely," Kraft told PGATour.com. "There was a helping wind, and I hit a 7-iron, caught it perfect. It was probably 30 yards off the tee box and this giant, black bird swooped in front of it and hit it and the ball fell 20 yards short in the water. It would've been in the middle of the green. It might have been close. I got screwed."

Then, Johnson chipped out left-handed next to a tree better than I've ever chipped out right-handed in my life (and I'm right-handed). Watch this!

Finally, McDowell one-hopped a shot off the head of a patron before signing some memorabilia for him for his efforts. It's been a pretty on point Friday the 13th at the RBC Heritage, I'd say.