American League contenders face off in a Wednesday matinee, as Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays takes on Vladimir Guerrero and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are chasing the New York Yankees in the AL East in second place. The Blue Jays , reigning AL pennant champions, are right behind the Rays in third. Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.65 ERA) goes for Toronto, while Shane McClanahan (3-2, 3.10) takes the ball for Tampa.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in Tampa is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Tampa is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Rays odds, while Toronto is at +117 (wager $100 to win $117 in profit). The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Rays vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the Blue Jays vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and is coming off a 5-0 week on top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Blue Jays:

Blue Jays vs. Rays money line Rays -140, Blue Jays +117 Blue Jays vs. Rays over/under 7.5 runs Blue Jays vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+159) Blue Jays vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Blue Jays vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Blue Jays vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blue Jays vs. Rays, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. The Over is 9-3 for Toronto games when the line is at 7.5 runs. The model is calling for a reversal of typical Rays contests, which has totaled six runs or less for nine straight games.

SportsLine's model projects productive games from the top stars on each side. Guerrero compiles 1.92 average bases for the Blue Jays, while Vandy Diaz (1.89) and Junio Caminero (1.83) have solid games for the Rays. The model projects 9.6 combined runs as the Over hits in 68% of simulations. Get the Blue Jays vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Blue Jays vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Blue Jays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.