Marlins vs. Pirates odds, line, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, June 12 proven model

The Miami Marlins (34-35) travel to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates (35-34) on the Friday MLB schedule. Sandy Alcantara (5-4, 4.43 ERA) will start for Miami, while Braxton Ashcraft (5-3, 3.28 ERA) takes the ball for the Pirates. Miami has gone just 1-6 in its last seven road games against Pittsburgh, and the total has gone under in six of Miami's last seven games.



First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is the -142 favorite on the money line (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Marlins odds. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the Marlins vs. Pirates predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Pirates:

Marlins vs. Pirates money line Pirates -143, Marlins +120 Marlins vs. Pirates over/under 8.5 runs Marlins vs. Pirates run line Pirates -1.5 (+140) Marlins vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Marlins vs. Pirates predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Marlins vs. Pirates, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the total went Over in the Pirates' last three games. The total has gone Over in 11 of Miami's last 14 games on the road.

The Sportsline model projects three Marlins players at over 1.6 total bases, with Otto Lopez at 1.86 total bases. For the Pirates, four players are projected to go over 1.6 total bases, Brandon Lowe leading the way, projected to reach over 2.03 total bases. The teams combine for 10.2 runs as the Over hits 64% of the time. Get the Cardinals vs. Mets money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Pirates picks

After simulating every pitch of the Marlins vs. Pirates 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at Sportsline.

So who wins Marlins vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.