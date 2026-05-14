The Washington Nationals are looking for a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The Nationals won the opening game of the series 10-4 and Game 2 on Wednesday 8-7, with both games soaring over the total. The Nationals will send Foster Griffin to the mound (4-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 42 strikeouts), while the Reds will counter with Chase Burns (4-1, 2.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 strikeouts).

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a -160 favorite on the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Reds odds, while the over/under is 8. Before making any Reds vs. Nationals picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Nationals vs. Reds predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Reds money line Reds -160, Nationals +134 Nationals vs. Reds over/under 8 runs Nationals vs. Reds run line Reds -1.5 (+128) Nationals vs. Reds picks See picks at SportsLine Nationals vs. Reds streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nationals vs. Reds predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Reds vs. Nationals, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over/under betting, these two teams have play to the over in the first two games of this three-game series. Two of the last three games for the Nationals and three of the last five games for the Reds have gone Over the total. The total has gone Over in nine of the Reds last 11 home games.

SportsLine's model projects 2 total bases or more for the Nationals James Wood, Luis Garcia, CJ Adrams. The Reds, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from only Elly De La Cruz. The model projects 10.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 65% of simulations. Get the Nationals vs. Reds money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Reds vs. Nationals picks

After simulating every pitch of Nationals vs. Reds 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.