The Tampa Bay Rays are looking for the series sweep at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon. The Rays are in first place in the AL East, while the Orioles are currently in last place. Baltimore will send Shane Baz to the rubber, who is 1-5 with a 5.26 ERA, while Tampa Bay will send Jesse Scholtens out to pitch, who is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Rays odds, while the over/under is 8.5. Before making any Orioles vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Orioles vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 9 of the MLB season on a red-hot 12-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Rays:

Orioles vs. Rays money line Rays -119, Orioles -101 Orioles vs. Rays over/under 8.5 runs Orioles vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+162) Orioles vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Orioles vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Orioles vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Orioles vs. Rays, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs in over/under betting. These teams played Over the total on Tuesday. The Rays have gone over the total in eight straight games. The total has gone Over in four of Tampa Bay's last five games against an opponent in the American League.

Baltimore starter Shane Baz is 1-3 with a 5.08 ERA in his last six games. The teams combine for 9.9 runs in the simulations as the Over hits 62% of the time. Get the money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Orioles vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Orioles vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that is 12-1 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.