top 9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
1: Ball
91 mph Cutter
SCORING
  • 1B. Lowe
    1: 91 mph CutterBall1-0
  • 9M. Zunino
    4: 92 mph CutterZunino popped out to second1-2
    3: 82 mph CurveballBall1-2
    2: 92 mph CutterStrike looking0-2
    1: 92 mph CutterStrike looking0-1
  • 8W. Adames
    2: 91 mph CutterAdames grounded out to third1-0
    1: 92 mph CutterBall1-0
  • 7TH INNING
    		Swanson safe at first on shortstop Adames throwing error, Camargo scored47
    		d'Arnaud hit sacrifice fly to right, Ozuna scored46
  • 6TH INNING
    		Freeman singled to center, Inciarte scored, Albies out at third45
    		Albies reached on an infield single to second, Swanson scored, Inciarte to second44
    		Swanson doubled to deep left, d'Arnaud scored43
    		Renfroe singled to left, Kiermaier and Diaz scored42
    		Kiermaier singled to center, Wendle scored, Diaz to third, Kiermaier to second22
  • 5TH INNING
    		Adames scored, Zunino to second on catcher d'Arnaud throwing error12
  • 3RD INNING
    		Freeman homered to right, Acuna scored02
LAST OUT
DUE UPTOP 9TH
    123456789RHE
    TB4-1
    		000013000462
    ATL2-3
    		00200320-7122
    • Truist ParkAtlanta, Georgia
    TBRays
    ATLBraves
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Lowe 2B40000031.333.417.6671.083-1.5
    J. Wendle 3B31200000.353.353.588.9413.0
    a- J. Martinez PH-1B10000010.294.400.529.929-0.5
    Y. Diaz 1B-3B21000210.133.409.133.5422.5
    Y. Tsutsugo DH40100024.238.333.381.7140.0
    M. Margot LF40000003.067.176.133.3100.0
    K. Kiermaier CF41110000.190.227.286.5133.0
    H. Renfroe RF40120011.211.250.526.7762.5
    W. Adames SS31100100.333.474.467.9403.0
    M. Zunino C30000112.200.385.500.8850.5
    HITTERSAB
    B. Lowe 2B4
    J. Wendle 3B3
    a- J. Martinez PH-1B1
    Y. Diaz 1B-3B2
    Y. Tsutsugo DH4
    M. Margot LF4
    K. Kiermaier CF4
    H. Renfroe RF4
    W. Adames SS3
    M. Zunino C3
    • a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    R. Acuna RF31100112.167.286.208.4943.5
    O. Albies 2B50110035.214.214.393.6070.5
    F. Freeman 1B51431000.316.480.5791.05912.0
    M. Ozuna LF31200101.333.417.7621.1795.0
    A. Duvall LF10000010.125.125.500.625-0.5
    M. Adams DH30000003.150.190.300.4900.0
    b- J. Camargo PH-DH21100000.300.364.400.7643.0
    T. d'Arnaud C31110022.333.250.667.9173.0
    D. Swanson SS41210010.391.391.7391.1306.5
    A. Riley 3B40000014.111.158.278.436-0.5
    E. Inciarte CF21000212.118.250.176.4262.5
    HITTERSAB
    R. Acuna RF3
    O. Albies 2B5
    F. Freeman 1B5
    M. Ozuna LF3
    A. Duvall LF1
    M. Adams DH3
    b- J. Camargo PH-DH2
    T. d'Arnaud C3
    D. Swanson SS4
    A. Riley 3B4
    E. Inciarte CF2
    • b-fouled out for Camargo in the 8th
    BATTING
    • RBI - K. Kiermaier (4), H. Renfroe 2 (6)
    • 2-Out RBI - K. Kiermaier, H. Renfroe 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Lowe, M. Zunino
    BATTING
    • 2B - F. Freeman (2), M. Ozuna (3), J. Camargo, T. d'Arnaud, D. Swanson (2)
    • HR - F. Freeman
    • SF - T. d'Arnaud
    • RBI - O. Albies (5), F. Freeman 3 (4), T. d'Arnaud, D. Swanson (8)
    • 2-Out RBI - O. Albies, F. Freeman
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Albies 2 (2), M. Ozuna, M. Adams, E. Inciarte
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - D. Swanson
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - K. Kiermaier 2 (2)
    • E - J. Wendle (2), W. Adames (2)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Swanson-Freeman)
    • E - T. d'Arnaud, C. Martin
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    C. Morton5.06221718.001.678.5
    A. Kittredge0.12220007.713.00-4.0
    O. Drake0.22111103.381.13-3.5
    J. Alvarado0.22211002.451.09-4.0
    A. Loup1.10001200.000.863.0
    PITCHERSIP
    C. Morton5.0
    A. Kittredge0.1
    O. Drake0.2
    J. Alvarado0.2
    A. Loup1.1
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Soroka5.14323501.590.978.5
    D. O'Day0.22111105.402.40-3.5
    A. Minter1.00000203.381.504.0
    C. Martin1.00000104.500.503.5
    M. Melancon0.20000000.000.000.0
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Soroka5.1
    D. O'Day0.2
    A. Minter1.0
    C. Martin1.0
    M. Melancon0.2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - C. Morton 80-55, A. Kittredge 10-8, O. Drake 18-11, J. Alvarado 32-18, A. Loup 25-16
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Morton 6-2, A. Kittredge 1-0, O. Drake 1-0, J. Alvarado 1-1, A. Loup 1-1
    • Batters Faced - C. Morton 23, A. Kittredge 3, O. Drake 4, J. Alvarado 6, A. Loup 5
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Soroka 82-49, D. O'Day 24-13, A. Minter 13-10, C. Martin 19-13, M. Melancon 8-5
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Soroka 8-2, D. O'Day 0-1, A. Minter 1-0, C. Martin 3-0, M. Melancon 1-0
    • Batters Faced - M. Soroka 22, D. O'Day 5, A. Minter 3, C. Martin 4, M. Melancon 2
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Brosseau 3B3111001.333.333.6671.000
    J. Choi 1B15323147.133.316.400.716
    M. Perez C4000011.000.200.000.200
    K. Smith C.000.000.000.000
    BENCHAB
    M. Brosseau 3B3
    J. Choi 1B15
    M. Perez C4
    K. Smith C
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    C. Culberson LF2000002.000.000.000.000
    T. Flowers C.000.000.000.000
    A. Hechavarria SS1000000.000.000.000.000
    S. Schebler RF.000.000.000.000
    BENCHAB
    C. Culberson LF2
    T. Flowers C
    A. Hechavarria SS1
    S. Schebler RF
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    N. Anderson RP1-001.20.00200011.20
    J. Beeks RP0-005.05.404310120.80
    D. Castillo RP1-001.00.00000020.00
    Y. Chirinos SP-0.00.000.00
    P. Fairbanks RP1-001.25.40311152.40
    T. Glasnow SP0-004.02.25111290.75
    T. Richards SP0-003.012.00640022.00
    C. Roe RP1-002.20.00100030.38
    B. Snell SP0-002.00.00300252.50
    R. Thompson RP0-003.20.00100311.09
    R. Yarbrough RP0-005.10.00400110.94
    BULLPENW-L
    N. Anderson RP1-0
    J. Beeks RP0-0
    D. Castillo RP1-0
    Y. Chirinos SP-
    P. Fairbanks RP1-0
    T. Glasnow SP0-0
    T. Richards SP0-0
    C. Roe RP1-0
    B. Snell SP0-0
    R. Thompson RP0-0
    R. Yarbrough RP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    J. Chacin RP1-003.20.00100110.55
    G. Dayton RP0-002.13.86311041.29
    M. Fried SP0-005.03.60220250.80
    S. Greene RP0-002.00.00100000.50
    L. Jackson RP1-003.00.00500011.67
    T. Matzek SP0-002.00.00200031.00
    M. Melancon RP0-000.20.00000000.00
    S. Newcomb RP0-003.12.70310211.50
    J. Tomlin RP0-003.10.00200050.60
    T. Toussaint RP0-002.220.25561162.25
    K. Wright SP-0.00.000.00
    BULLPENW-L
    J. Chacin RP1-0
    G. Dayton RP0-0
    M. Fried SP0-0
    S. Greene RP0-0
    L. Jackson RP1-0
    T. Matzek SP0-0
    M. Melancon RP0-0
    S. Newcomb RP0-0
    J. Tomlin RP0-0
    T. Toussaint RP0-0
    K. Wright SP-
    • 7TH INNING
      		Swanson safe at first on shortstop Adames throwing error, Camargo scored47
      		d'Arnaud hit sacrifice fly to right, Ozuna scored46
    • 6TH INNING
      		Freeman singled to center, Inciarte scored, Albies out at third45
      		Albies reached on an infield single to second, Swanson scored, Inciarte to second44
      		Swanson doubled to deep left, d'Arnaud scored43
      		Renfroe singled to left, Kiermaier and Diaz scored42
      		Kiermaier singled to center, Wendle scored, Diaz to third, Kiermaier to second22
    • 5TH INNING
      		Adames scored, Zunino to second on catcher d'Arnaud throwing error12
    • 3RD INNING
      		Freeman homered to right, Acuna scored02
    • 9TH INNING
      • Mark Melancon relieved Chris Martin
      • W. Adames: Ball, Adames grounded out to third
      • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Zunino popped out to second
      • B. Lowe: Ball
    • 8TH INNING
      • Adam Duvall in left field
      • Johan Camargo at designated hitter
      • Chris Martin relieved A.J. Minter
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
      • M. Margot: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Margot grounded out to third
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Kiermaier safe at first on Martin fielding error
      • H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to second
      • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • A. Loup Pitching:
      • F. Freeman: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Freeman grounded out to pitcher
      • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Duvall struck out looking
      • J. Camargo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Camargo fouled out to left
      • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
    • 7TH INNING
      • A.J. Minter relieved Darren O'Day
      • B. Lowe: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
      • Jose Martinez hit for Joey Wendle
      • J. Martinez: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
      • Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Diaz grounded out to pitcher
      • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
      • Jose Martinez at first base
      • Yandy Diaz at third base
      • Jose Alvarado relieved Oliver Drake
      • M. Ozuna: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ozuna doubled to left
      • Johan Camargo hit for Matt Adams
      • J. Camargo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Camargo doubled to deep center, Ozuna to third
      • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, d'Arnaud hit sacrifice fly to right, Ozuna scored
      • D. Swanson: Ball, Foul, Ball, Camargo to third on wild pitch, Swanson safe at first on shortstop Adames throwing error, Camargo scored
      • A. Riley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Riley flied out to deep right
      • E. Inciarte: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Swanson stole second, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Inciarte walked
      • Aaron Loup relieved Jose Alvarado
      • R. Acuna: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked, Swanson to third, Inciarte to second
      • O. Albies: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
      • End of the 7th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • M. Soroka Pitching:
      • J. Wendle: Wendle singled to deep center
      • Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Wendle to second
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
      • Darren O'Day relieved Mike Soroka
      • M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Margot flied out to deep left
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike looking, Kiermaier singled to center, Wendle scored, Diaz to third, Kiermaier to second
      • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Renfroe singled to left, Kiermaier and Diaz scored
      • W. Adames: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Adames walked, Renfroe to second
      • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 6th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Andrew Kittredge relieved Charlie Morton
      • T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Ball, d'Arnaud doubled to shallow left
      • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Swanson doubled to deep left, d'Arnaud scored
      • A. Riley: Foul, Riley grounded out to third, Swanson to third
      • Oliver Drake relieved Andrew Kittredge
      • E. Inciarte: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Inciarte walked
      • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
      • O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Albies reached on an infield single to second, Swanson scored, Inciarte to second
      • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Freeman singled to center, Inciarte scored, Albies out at third
      • End of the 6th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • M. Soroka Pitching:
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Foul, Kiermaier grounded out to second
      • H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to third
      • W. Adames: Foul, Ball, Ball, Adames singled to right
      • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Zunino walked, Adames to second
      • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, on wild pitch, Adames scored, Zunino to second on catcher d'Arnaud throwing error, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • C. Morton Pitching:
      • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Acuna flied out to right
      • O. Albies: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
      • F. Freeman: Freeman reached on an infield single to shortstop
      • M. Ozuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked, Freeman to second
      • M. Adams: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Adams lined out to left
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
    • 4TH INNING
      • M. Soroka Pitching:
      • J. Wendle: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Wendle grounded out to first
      • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo singled to right center
      • M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Margot flied out to center
      • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • C. Morton Pitching:
      • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
      • A. Riley: Ball, Riley grounded out to third
      • E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Inciarte grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • M. Soroka Pitching:
      • W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Adames grounded out to second
      • M. Zunino: Ball, Zunino grounded out to third
      • B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • C. Morton Pitching:
      • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Acuna singled to right
      • O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Albies grounded out to first, Acuna to second
      • F. Freeman: Freeman homered to right, Acuna scored
      • M. Ozuna: Ball, Ozuna singled to left
      • M. Adams: Strike swinging, Adams lined out to center
      • T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, d'Arnaud struck out looking
      • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • M. Soroka Pitching:
      • M. Margot: Strike looking, Margot grounded out to third
      • K. Kiermaier: Ball, Kiermaier grounded out to first
      • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Renfroe struck out looking
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
      • C. Morton Pitching:
      • M. Adams: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Adams safe at first on 3rd baseman Wendle fielding error
      • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, d'Arnaud struck out looking
      • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Swanson singled to right, Adams to second
      • A. Riley: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
      • E. Inciarte: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Inciarte struck out swinging
      • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • M. Soroka Pitching:
      • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lowe flied out to left
      • J. Wendle: Ball, Foul, Wendle singled to center
      • Y. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Wendle to second
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Tsutsugo grounded into double play shortstop to first, Diaz out at second
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • C. Morton Pitching:
      • R. Acuna: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Acuna hit by pitch
      • O. Albies: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
      • F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Freeman doubled to deep right center, Acuna out at home
      • M. Ozuna: Ball, Ozuna grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

    TBRays
    ATLBraves
    • Truist ParkAtlanta, Georgia
    TEAM STATS
    4-1
    .236
    AVG
    7
    HR
    33
    R
    2.93
    ERA
    2-3
    .216
    AVG
    8
    HR
    26
    R
    4.81
    ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHERS
    C. MortonR
    0-1
    W-L
    4.0
    IP
    13.50
    ERA
    4.00
    SO/BB
    2.00
    WHIP
    M. SorokaR
    0-0
    W-L
    6.0
    IP
    0.00
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    0.67
    WHIP
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .C. Morton
    R
    0-1, 4.0 IP, 13.50 ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .M. Soroka
    R
    0-0, 6.0 IP
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 B. Lowe 2B17750.412
    2 J. Wendle 3B14421.286
    3 Y. Diaz 1B13200.154
    4 Y. Tsutsugo DH17451.235
    5 M. Margot LF11100.091
    6 K. Kiermaier CF17330.176
    7 H. Renfroe RF15342.200
    8 W. Adames SS12420.333
    9 M. Zunino C7211.286
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 R. Acuna RF21300.143
    2 O. Albies 2B23541.217
    3 F. Freeman 1B14210.143
    4 M. Ozuna LF18542.278
    5 M. Adams DH17341.176
    6 T. d'Arnaud C-----
    7 D. Swanson SS19772.368
    8 A. Riley 3B14211.143
    9 E. Inciarte CF15230.133
    INJURIES
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Austin MeadowsNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
    Ji-Man ChoiShoulder07-29-2020Probable for Jul 30
    Randy ArozarenaUndisclosed08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
    Colin PocheElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Cole HamelsTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
    Mark MelanconBack07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
    Will SmithIllness08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
    Pete KozmaIllness07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
    Phil PfeiferElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
    Jacob WebbShoulder09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
    Jeremy WalkerShoulder08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
