7TH INNING Swanson safe at first on shortstop Adames throwing error, Camargo scored 4 7 d'Arnaud hit sacrifice fly to right, Ozuna scored 4 6 6TH INNING Freeman singled to center, Inciarte scored, Albies out at third 4 5 Albies reached on an infield single to second, Swanson scored, Inciarte to second 4 4 Swanson doubled to deep left, d'Arnaud scored 4 3 Renfroe singled to left, Kiermaier and Diaz scored 4 2 Kiermaier singled to center, Wendle scored, Diaz to third, Kiermaier to second 2 2 5TH INNING Adames scored, Zunino to second on catcher d'Arnaud throwing error 1 2 3RD INNING Freeman homered to right, Acuna scored 0 2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Lowe 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.333
|.417
|.667
|1.083
|-1.5
|J. Wendle 3B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|.353
|.588
|.941
|3.0
|a- J. Martinez PH-1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|.400
|.529
|.929
|-0.5
|Y. Diaz 1B-3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.133
|.409
|.133
|.542
|2.5
|Y. Tsutsugo DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.238
|.333
|.381
|.714
|0.0
|M. Margot LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.067
|.176
|.133
|.310
|0.0
|K. Kiermaier CF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|.227
|.286
|.513
|3.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|.250
|.526
|.776
|2.5
|W. Adames SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.474
|.467
|.940
|3.0
|M. Zunino C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|.385
|.500
|.885
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Morton
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|8.00
|1.67
|8.5
|A. Kittredge
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7.71
|3.00
|-4.0
|O. Drake
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3.38
|1.13
|-3.5
|J. Alvarado
|0.2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.45
|1.09
|-4.0
|A. Loup
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Soroka
|5.1
|4
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1.59
|0.97
|8.5
|D. O'Day
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5.40
|2.40
|-3.5
|A. Minter
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.38
|1.50
|4.0
|C. Martin
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|0.50
|3.5
|M. Melancon
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Brosseau 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|J. Choi 1B
|15
|3
|2
|3
|1
|4
|7
|.133
|.316
|.400
|.716
|M. Perez C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|K. Smith C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Culberson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Flowers C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Hechavarria SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|S. Schebler RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.20
|J. Beeks RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|0.80
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Y. Chirinos SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fairbanks RP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|5.40
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2.40
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0.75
|T. Richards SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2.00
|C. Roe RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.38
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2.50
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1.09
|R. Yarbrough RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.94
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Chacin RP
|1-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.55
|G. Dayton RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1.29
|M. Fried SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|3.60
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0.80
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.50
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.67
|T. Matzek SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.00
|M. Melancon RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Newcomb RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|J. Tomlin RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.60
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|20.25
|5
|6
|1
|1
|6
|2.25
|K. Wright SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Morton
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|8.00
|1.67
|8.5
|A. Kittredge
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7.71
|3.00
|-4.0
|O. Drake
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3.38
|1.13
|-3.5
|J. Alvarado
|0.2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.45
|1.09
|-4.0
|A. Loup
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|3.0
|Total
|8.0
|12
|7
|6
|4
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Soroka
|5.1
|4
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1.59
|0.97
|8.5
|D. O'Day
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5.40
|2.40
|-3.5
|A. Minter
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.38
|1.50
|4.0
|C. Martin
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|0.50
|3.5
|M. Melancon
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|Total
|8.2
|6
|4
|3
|4
|9
|0
|-
|-
|-
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|M. Brosseau 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|J. Choi 1B
|15
|3
|2
|3
|1
|4
|7
|.133
|.316
|.400
|.716
|M. Perez C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|K. Smith C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Culberson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. Flowers C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Hechavarria SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|S. Schebler RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.20
|J. Beeks RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|0.80
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Y. Chirinos SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Fairbanks RP
|1-0
|0
|1.2
|5.40
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2.40
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0.75
|T. Richards SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2.00
|C. Roe RP
|1-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.38
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2.50
|R. Thompson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1.09
|R. Yarbrough RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.94
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Chacin RP
|1-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.55
|G. Dayton RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1.29
|M. Fried SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|3.60
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0.80
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.50
|L. Jackson RP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.67
|T. Matzek SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.00
|M. Melancon RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Newcomb RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|J. Tomlin RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.60
|T. Toussaint RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|20.25
|5
|6
|1
|1
|6
|2.25
|K. Wright SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
7TH INNING Swanson safe at first on shortstop Adames throwing error, Camargo scored 4 7 d'Arnaud hit sacrifice fly to right, Ozuna scored 4 6 6TH INNING Freeman singled to center, Inciarte scored, Albies out at third 4 5 Albies reached on an infield single to second, Swanson scored, Inciarte to second 4 4 Swanson doubled to deep left, d'Arnaud scored 4 3 Renfroe singled to left, Kiermaier and Diaz scored 4 2 Kiermaier singled to center, Wendle scored, Diaz to third, Kiermaier to second 2 2 5TH INNING Adames scored, Zunino to second on catcher d'Arnaud throwing error 1 2 3RD INNING Freeman homered to right, Acuna scored 0 2
- Adam Duvall in left field
- Johan Camargo at designated hitter
- Chris Martin relieved A.J. Minter
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Margot grounded out to third
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Kiermaier safe at first on Martin fielding error
- H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A.J. Minter relieved Darren O'Day
- B. Lowe: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
- Jose Martinez hit for Joey Wendle
- J. Martinez: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Diaz grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- Jose Martinez at first base
- Yandy Diaz at third base
- Jose Alvarado relieved Oliver Drake
- M. Ozuna: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ozuna doubled to left
- Johan Camargo hit for Matt Adams
- J. Camargo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Camargo doubled to deep center, Ozuna to third
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, d'Arnaud hit sacrifice fly to right, Ozuna scored
- D. Swanson: Ball, Foul, Ball, Camargo to third on wild pitch, Swanson safe at first on shortstop Adames throwing error, Camargo scored
- A. Riley: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Riley flied out to deep right
- E. Inciarte: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Swanson stole second, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Inciarte walked
- Aaron Loup relieved Jose Alvarado
- R. Acuna: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked, Swanson to third, Inciarte to second
- O. Albies: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- J. Wendle: Wendle singled to deep center
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Wendle to second
- Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
- Darren O'Day relieved Mike Soroka
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Margot flied out to deep left
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike looking, Kiermaier singled to center, Wendle scored, Diaz to third, Kiermaier to second
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Renfroe singled to left, Kiermaier and Diaz scored
- W. Adames: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Adames walked, Renfroe to second
- M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andrew Kittredge relieved Charlie Morton
- T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Ball, d'Arnaud doubled to shallow left
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Swanson doubled to deep left, d'Arnaud scored
- A. Riley: Foul, Riley grounded out to third, Swanson to third
- Oliver Drake relieved Andrew Kittredge
- E. Inciarte: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Inciarte walked
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
- O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Albies reached on an infield single to second, Swanson scored, Inciarte to second
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Freeman singled to center, Inciarte scored, Albies out at third
- End of the 6th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Foul, Kiermaier grounded out to second
- H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to third
- W. Adames: Foul, Ball, Ball, Adames singled to right
- M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Zunino walked, Adames to second
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, on wild pitch, Adames scored, Zunino to second on catcher d'Arnaud throwing error, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Morton Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Acuna flied out to right
- O. Albies: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
- F. Freeman: Freeman reached on an infield single to shortstop
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked, Freeman to second
- M. Adams: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Adams lined out to left
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- J. Wendle: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Wendle grounded out to first
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
- Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo singled to right center
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Margot flied out to center
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Morton Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Acuna singled to right
- O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Albies grounded out to first, Acuna to second
- F. Freeman: Freeman homered to right, Acuna scored
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Ozuna singled to left
- M. Adams: Strike swinging, Adams lined out to center
- T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, d'Arnaud struck out looking
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Morton Pitching:
- M. Adams: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Adams safe at first on 3rd baseman Wendle fielding error
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, d'Arnaud struck out looking
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Swanson singled to right, Adams to second
- A. Riley: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
- E. Inciarte: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Inciarte struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lowe flied out to left
- J. Wendle: Ball, Foul, Wendle singled to center
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Wendle to second
- Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Tsutsugo grounded into double play shortstop to first, Diaz out at second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Morton Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Acuna hit by pitch
- O. Albies: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
- F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Freeman doubled to deep right center, Acuna out at home
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Ozuna grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Lowe 2B
|17
|7
|5
|0
|.412
|2 J. Wendle 3B
|14
|4
|2
|1
|.286
|3 Y. Diaz 1B
|13
|2
|0
|0
|.154
|4 Y. Tsutsugo DH
|17
|4
|5
|1
|.235
|5 M. Margot LF
|11
|1
|0
|0
|.091
|6 K. Kiermaier CF
|17
|3
|3
|0
|.176
|7 H. Renfroe RF
|15
|3
|4
|2
|.200
|8 W. Adames SS
|12
|4
|2
|0
|.333
|9 M. Zunino C
|7
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 R. Acuna RF
|21
|3
|0
|0
|.143
|2 O. Albies 2B
|23
|5
|4
|1
|.217
|3 F. Freeman 1B
|14
|2
|1
|0
|.143
|4 M. Ozuna LF
|18
|5
|4
|2
|.278
|5 M. Adams DH
|17
|3
|4
|1
|.176
|6 T. d'Arnaud C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 D. Swanson SS
|19
|7
|7
|2
|.368
|8 A. Riley 3B
|14
|2
|1
|1
|.143
|9 E. Inciarte CF
|15
|2
|3
|0
|.133
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Austin Meadows
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Ji-Man Choi
|Shoulder
|07-29-2020Probable for Jul 30
|Randy Arozarena
|Undisclosed
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Colin Poche
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cole Hamels
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Mark Melancon
|Back
|07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
|Will Smith
|Illness
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Pete Kozma
|Illness
|07-28-2020Probable for Jul 29
|Phil Pfeifer
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jacob Webb
|Shoulder
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jeremy Walker
|Shoulder
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1