2018 NFL Draft: Shaquem Griffin has a fan in former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott

Saturday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Griffin was born with amniotic band syndrome and had his left hand amputated as a child. He's a remarkable story.

Count former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott among Griffin's fans. Abbott pitched 10 years in the big leagues despite being born without a right hand. He had some kind works for Griffin leading up to the draft:

(1/2) To @Shaquemgriffin thank you for taking so many of us along on this amazing ride. Nothing would be greater than hearing your name called in the @NFL draft.

But football is only a small part of what makes you special. — Jim Abbott (@jabbottum31) April 25, 2018

(2/2) No matter what happens in the next few days, you already have had an impact that you can't understand. Keep going. Take that great strength, determination, and smile... Show the world all that is possible — Jim Abbott (@jabbottum31) April 25, 2018

Abbott of course congratulated Griffin after he was drafted:

Thrilled for you @Shaquemgriffin. Beyond words... — Jim Abbott (@jabbottum31) April 28, 2018

Indeed, Griffin is an inspiration to many. Social media is abuzz with countless fans congratulating him and thanking him for being an inspiration. Check it out:

One of the many, many incredible kids that Shaquem Griffin has inspired. (Via @aggiefanclark) pic.twitter.com/bnWJcribSH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 28, 2018

Wonderful stuff. Best of all, Griffin will reunite with his brother Shaquill with the Seahawks. Shaquill was drafted by the team last year.