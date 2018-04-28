2018 NFL Draft: Shaquem Griffin has a fan in former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott
Griffin had his left hand amputated as a child
Saturday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks selected Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Griffin was born with amniotic band syndrome and had his left hand amputated as a child. He's a remarkable story.
Count former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott among Griffin's fans. Abbott pitched 10 years in the big leagues despite being born without a right hand. He had some kind works for Griffin leading up to the draft:
Abbott of course congratulated Griffin after he was drafted:
Indeed, Griffin is an inspiration to many. Social media is abuzz with countless fans congratulating him and thanking him for being an inspiration. Check it out:
Wonderful stuff. Best of all, Griffin will reunite with his brother Shaquill with the Seahawks. Shaquill was drafted by the team last year.
