The Atlanta Braves will look to advance to the National League Divisional Series when they take on the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in the 2020 MLB Playoffs. The Braves lead the best-of-three Wild Card Series 1-0 after outlasting the Reds 1-0 in 13 innings on Wednesday when Freddie Freeman drove in the winning run with a single. Atlanta, the second seed, is looking for its first playoff series win since 2001. Cincinnati, the seventh seed, has not won a postseason series since 1995.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 12:08 p.m. ET. The Reds finished September 16-10, while the Braves were 16-11. Atlanta is the -130 favorite on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Reds odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Reds vs. Braves money line: Cincinnati +120, Atlanta -130

Reds vs. Braves run line: Atlanta –1.5

Reds vs. Braves over-under: 7.5 runs

CIN: LF Shogo Akiyama had a team-high seven stolen bases in 2020

ATL: LF Marcell Ozuna led the Braves with 18 homers during the regular season

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta will look to close out the series by sending right-hander Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA) to the mound. Anderson allowed the New York Yankees just one hit in six innings in his debut on Aug. 26, and limited the Washington Nationals to one hit over seven scoreless innings on Sept. 12. In six starts, Anderson has allowed 21 hits, seven earned runs and 14 walks, while striking out 41 in 32 1/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.08.

Offensively, no one has been as clutch as Freeman, who was the National League Player of the Month for September. Freeman has a four-game hitting streak and finished the regular season hitting .341. In 55 career games against the Reds, he is batting .294 with 15 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 33 RBIs. He has a .517 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati will look to stay alive by starting right-hander Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.21 ERA). Castillo was 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in four September starts before allowing four runs in four innings of work on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. In 12 starts this season, he has allowed 62 hits, 25 earned runs, five homers and 24 walks, while striking out 89. He has a 1.23 WHIP. In three career starts against Atlanta, he is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA with three walks and 14 strikeouts.

On offense, the Reds have struggled all season with a .212 team batting average, last in baseball. But on Wednesday, Cincinnati banged out 11 hits. Third baseman Nick Castellanos, who hit .225 during the regular season, was 3-for-6 with a double. In seven career games against the Braves, he is hitting .233 with two doubles, one homer and two RBIs.

