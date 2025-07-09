The upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Truist Park in suburban Atlanta will feature the automated ball-strike (ABS) system that could be part of the league on a regular basis as soon as 2026. The ABS challenge system, in which catchers or hitters may request video reviews of a limited number of ball or strike calls, will be in place for Tuesday night's game, according to ESPN.

As CBS Sports detailed back when the system was introduced to the majors during spring training, ABS is based on individualized player heights -- not just a generic strike zone that broadcasts tend to employ. The "challenge" aspect, meanwhile, sees the human umpires retain most of the strike-calling. The hitter or catcher signals a challenge by tapping the top of their helmet, and then replay determines the correct call. Each team will be allowed two challenges; if they are correct, they retain the challenge, much like the existing replay system. During spring training, 617 of 1,182 challenges, or 52.2%, were successful, according to the league.

The ABS system has been in place for some time in the minor leagues, and in action it looks like this:

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently said he'll propose use of the ABS system to the competition committee in the hopes that it can be adopted in time for use in the 2026 regular season. As has been the case at other levels and games, the challenge system would be used as opposed to a full ABS system in which every called ball or strike is automated.

While it remains to be seen whether players are actually willing to challenge ball-strike calls in an All-Star Game, the marquee event would indeed serve as a conspicuous rollout of sorts for the system.