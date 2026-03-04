The 2026 World Baseball Classic opens Wednesday night as Chinese Taipei and Australia kick off the international event that's drawing more interest than ever on the tail of the Olympics.

Team USA has put together its most star-studded roster in the history of the tournament, led by captain Aaron Judge (Yankees) and highlighted by stars including Cal Raleigh (Mariners), Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs) and more. The rotation, meanwhile, is headlined by Tarik Skubal (Tigers) and Paul Skenes (Pirates).

Will that be enough to take down the defending champions, Team Japan, with a roster that includes Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) and Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)? Can the Dominican Republic, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), Juan Soto (Mets) and Julio Rodríguez (Mariners), return to dominance?

The 20-team tournament will run from March 5-17 at four locations: Miami; Houston; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tokyo. The Championship Game will be played on March 17 at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. Pool play is a round robin double-elimination tournament. The top two teams in Pools A and B will meet in the quarterfinals in Houston, while the top two teams in Pools C and D will meet in the quarterfinals in Miami. The semifinals and finals will again be played in Miami. After pool play, the rest of the tournament is single elimination.

All 47 games of the 2026 WBC will be broadcast by Fox and affiliated networks, including FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Tubi. Games can also be watched on fubo (Try for free).

(All times are Eastern)

WBC Pool Play

Wednesday, March 4

Chinese Taipei-Australia (10 p.m., FS1)

Thursday, March 5

Czechia vs. Korea (5 a.m., FS1)

Australia vs. Czechia (10 p.m., FS1)

Friday, March 6

Japan vs. Chinese Taipei (5 a.m., FS1)

Cuba vs. Panama (11 a.m., FS2)

Netherlands vs. Venezuela (12 p.m., Tubi)

Mexico vs. Great Britain (1 p.m., FS1)

Puerto Rico vs. Colombia (6 p.m., FS1)

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic (7 p.m., FS2)

USA vs. Brazil (8 p.m., Fox)

Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia (10 p.m., FS2)

Saturday, March 7

Korea vs. Japan (5 a.m., FS1)

Colombia vs. Canada (11 a.m., FS2)

Nicaragua vs. Netherlands (12 p.m., Tubi)

Brazil vs. Italy (1 p.m., Fox Sports App)

Panama vs. Puerto Rico (6 p.m., FS1)

Israel vs. Venezuela (7 p.m., FS2)

Great Britain vs. USA (8 p.m., Fox)

Chinese Taipei vs. Korea (10 p.m., FS2)

Sunday, March 8

Australia vs. Japan (6 a.m., FS1)

Colombia vs. Cuba (12 p.m., FS2)

Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic (12 p.m., Fox)

Great Britain vs. Italy (1 p.m., Tubi)

Panama vs. Canada (7 p.m., FS2)

Nicaragua vs. Israel (7 p.m., Tubi)

Brazil vs. Mexico (8 p.m., FS1)

Monday, March 9

Korea vs. Australia (6 a.m., FS1)

Colombia vs. Panama (12 p.m., FS2)

Dominican Republic vs. Israel (12 p.m., FS1)

Brazil vs. Great Britain (1 p.m., Tubi)

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua (7 p.m., FS2)

Cuba vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m., FS1)

Mexico vs. United States (8 p.m., Fox)

Tuesday, March 10

Czechia vs. Japan (6 a.m., FS1)

Israel vs. Netherlands (7 p.m., Fox)

Canada vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m., Tubi)

Italy vs. United States (9 p.m., FS1)

Wednesday, March 11

Canada vs. Cuba (3 p.m., FS2)

Italy vs. Mexico (7 p.m., Tubi)

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (8 p.m., FS1)

WBC Quarterfinals

Friday, March 13

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (6:30 p.m., FS2)

TBD vs. TBD in Houston (8 p.m., Fox)

Saturday, March 14

TBD vs. TBD in Houston (3 p.m., FS1)

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (9 p.m., Fox)

WBC Semifinals

Sunday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (8 p.m., FS1)

Monday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (8 p.m., FS1)

WBC Championship

Tuesday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD in Miami (8 p.m., Fox)