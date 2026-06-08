How will Aaron Judge's injury change Yankees' trade deadline plans? They hope not at all

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge's two lockers on the far left-hand side of the Yankees clubhouse sit on an island of their own. They're reserved for the captain and the career he's built in the Bronx. Jordan cleats and turf shoes spill across both lockers, an estimated 25 to 30 pairs lined up neatly. An Arsenal jersey hangs from a locker alongside an assortment of Yankees gear and street clothes.

Judge's presence fills the room before he ever says a word. It's woven into the fabric of who the 2026 Yankees are. He's their identity, their standard. The player capable of masking a teammate's shortcomings one night and elevating everyone around him the next. He's the alpha and omega of this club.

The Yankees are now learning how to live without him. News broke last week that Judge hasa cracked rib that will sideline him for at least a month, probably longer. He probably won't be back on the field until after the All-Star break, and could very well be out until August.

"It's very disappointing," said Judge Friday prior to his club's series opener against the Red Sox. "You got to be out there. That's what they're paying me to do, is to go out there and play."

Playing without Judge has rarely gone well for New York. Since 2022, the Yankees are 14 games under .500 when their captain isn't in the lineup, transforming one of baseball's most dangerous offenses into something far more ordinary.

In Friday's contest against Boston, for example, the Yankees managed just three runs against Boston starter Sonny Gray, who admitted afterward he was without his best stuff. They managed just six hits against Ranger Suárez in Sunday's matinee game and only one run across his 6 ⅓ innings of work before erupting for a five-run eighth inning. The Yankees (38-26 overall and tied for first in the AL East) are 2-3 without Judge so far, averaging 3.8 runs per game.

It begs the question: where's this group going to find some offense sans Judge?

"He's a significant player," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. "We got a lot of different guys, and you know, some are gonna have to step up, and some will get new opportunities to show what they've got, and you know, we got a good club, regardless, but it's obviously not as good without Aaron Judge, but still good enough."

The internal options

The Yankees will take a look at some internal options, including Spencer Jones, who will get more runway to prove he can stay put in the big leagues.

Jones, one of the Yankees' top prospects, is widely regarded for his rare combination of power and speed, a particularly intriguing blend given his 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame. But evaluators have long pointed to the length in his swing as a potential concern, raising questions about his ability to consistently make contact against major-league pitching and keep his strikeout rate in check. In 2025 and 2026, Jones posted a whopping 35.4 and 32.4 strikeout percentage.

"With those contact rates, it's hard to see a star with that hype," said one American League scout.

The talent is compelling enough that the Yankees are willing to use these summer months as an extended audition, seeing whether Jones can provide the kind of production his skill set suggests is possible.

"José Caballero told me something, he said New York doesn't need a hero. They just need you," said Jones when asked about replacing Judge.

Jasson Dominguez, who is on a rehab assignment, will get a chance to make an impact at the big-league level, too, once he's ready.

And, getting back to Jones, the Yankees do have some flexibility with Jones a part of the mix. Similar to Cody Bellinger, Jones can play all three outfield spots. Bellinger, meanwhile, is putting together another quality year with New York. He homered Sunday in the Yankees' win over the Red Sox, his ninth of the year, and is now slashing .273/.373/.476 with an .849 OPS. Jazz Chisholm, who got off to a slow start this year, launched a three-run homer Sunday. Those two will need to slug. Ben Rice is the club's leader with 18 homers.

Where the Yankees have struggled the most, though, is at third base and catcher. Austin Wells is hitting .166 on the season behind the dish and Ryan McMahon is hitting just .208 at third.

"They're more than capable," said Cashman. "They're really good players. We do believe in them. It would be great if they started ramping all that up and joining the party, too. They have at times. It's a grind, but it's a long season too. So I think hopefully the best is yet to come from those positions."

Yet Wells recently landed on the injured list with cervical headaches, and there remains no clear timetable for his return. The Yankees are believed to be prioritizing a catcher ahead of the trade deadline, according to league sources.

Why Judge's injury might not change NYY's deadline plans

Judge's injury is not expected to dramatically alter New York's approach. The Yankees still believe they have enough talent to weather the storm, particularly with a rotation that has a case as the best in baseball. And in an American League that has largely failed to separate itself, there may be little reason for the Yankees to panic. The goal remains the same: get healthy, get to October and give themselves a chance.

"I don't think [it will impact the trade deadline]," said Cashman. "If we expect him back, which we do, then I don't see why that would impact something for the deadline. So, we just have to be able to hold the fort and hold that spot nice and warm until he returns."

The lack of Judge's presence will be tested. The Yankees are up for that challenge.