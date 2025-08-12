The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays match up on Tuesday, August 12 to begin a three-game set that could end up being a World Series preview, with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS. The Cubs have seen their advantage in the NL Central disappear thanks to Milwaukee's red-hot play, with the Brewers up 6.5 games on Chicago entering Tuesday's contests. The Cubs currently have the top NL wild card spot. On the flip side, the Blue Jays have a 4.5-game lead on the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and come into Tuesday's contest off a 5-4 win over the Dodgers thanks to Ernie Clement's home run in the ninth inning.

The SportsLine Projection Model enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks.

The Blue Jays have given the nod to Jose Berrios (8-4, 3.89 ERA), who has registered only one quality start in his past five outings. Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04 ERA) hasn't topped five innings in any of his last four starts and allowed 16 earned runs over those 18 innings.

Berrios and Brown both have strikeout props of 4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Berrios' Under favored at -156 and Brown's Under priced similarly at -146. Out of those two strikeout props, the SportsLine Projection Model's top play is Brown Over 4.5 punchouts at +110. That has been given 4.5 stars out of 5, as the model is projecting 5.5 strikeouts for Brown in tonight's outing.

Each team has a slugger tied for the shortest odds to homer in this game, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seiya Suzuki are both posted at +320. Suzuki is tied with Pete Crow-Armstrong for the Cubs lead with 27 home runs, while Guerrero Jr. is leading Toronto with 19 big flies. Interestingly, Crow-Armstrong is tied for the seventh-shortest HR odds at +390 for tonight, as he's also behind Chicago teammates Michael Busch (+350) and Kyle Tucker (+350).

The Blue Jays are -131 favorites to win on Tuesday (wager $131 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cubs are +111 (wager $100 to win $111) underdogs. The total sits at 9, with the Over at -108 and the Under at -113.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Cubs vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday.

CHICAGO CUBS at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 8/12 | 7:07 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs +111

Chicago wins in 51% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-186)

Chicago covers in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-108)

The Over hits in 52.6% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 5.2, Blue Jays 4.9