Bryce Harper crushed a home run even though he broke his dang bat
It was his MLB leading eighth home run of the season
I've seen broken bat home runs before. When you watch an embarrassing amount of baseball like me, you're bound to see it. Justin Upton (video) and Mark Reynolds (video) come to mind.
I've never seen a broken bat home run quite like this before though.
Monday night in the series opener against the New York Mets (GameTracker), Washington Nationals wunderkind Bryce Harper was left with a piece of kindling in his hand after getting sawed off by Jacob deGrom, yet the ball sailed well into the Citi Field bullpen. Look at this:
406 feet … with a broken bat!@Bharper3407 won’t let some shattered lumber stop him from going yard. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GVmVPhNdaw— #Statcast (@statcast) April 16, 2018
That ball left Harper's bat -- his broken bat, I should say -- at 99.2 mph and it traveled 406 feet. How do you break your dang bat and still hit a ball that hard? Unreal.
That home run, by the way, was No. 8 on the season for Harper. He leads baseball in dingers. This is his 17th game. During his MVP season in 2015, Harper hit his eighth home run in his 29th game. He is well ahead of that pace.
