The Cleveland Indians are set to undergo a name change. However, the club will keep the Indians nickname for one more season, according to a report from Cleveland.com. Cleveland intends to keep the name and its uniforms for the upcoming 2021 MLB season before changing its name for the 2022 season, the report says. An official announcement from the club is expected this week, and a new team name hasn't yet been decided upon.

This comes after it was first reported by New York Times and confirmed by CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden that Cleveland planned to do away with the "Indians" nickname. In 2018, Cleveland distanced itself from the "Chief Wahoo" logo. Beginning in the 2019 season, the "Chief Wahoo" logo was no longer present on the club's uniforms.

The baseball club is set to take a different route than the NFL franchise in Washington chose to take heading into the 2020 season. The team dropped its "Redskins" nickname and chose to go by the Washington Football Team until a new nickname is created.

Washington changing its name spurred Cleveland to come up with the "best path forward" for its own team name earlier this year.

While the "Indians" have been Cleveland's nickname since 1915, this isn't the first name change for the franchise. Cleveland also went by the Naps (after Hall of Famer Nap Lajoie), Bronchos, and Blues.

Earlier this month, Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti revealed that the team was involved in a process that may eventually lead to a change of the nickname.

"We wanted to make sure we were thoughtful in connecting with all the different stakeholders, and we've been engaged in those conversations over the course of the last several months," Antonetti said. "I have personally participated in some of those and have been enlightened by some of those. We'll continue that process and once we're at a point where we have more information we'll certainly (share) that."

According to Cleveland's 2020 media guide, in 1915, former owner Charles W. Somers enlisted the assistance of Cleveland's baseball writers to come up with a new nickname for the team. The writers came up with the "Indians" nickname and it served as the team's nickname for more than 100 seasons.