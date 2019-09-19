Cubs' Craig Kimbrel returns from injured list after missing two weeks with elbow inflammation
Chicago has 10 games remaining and is tied for the second wild-card spot
The Chicago Cubs will have a little extra help in their bullpen down the stretch this season. Closer Craig Kimbrel was activated off the injured list Thursday after missing two weeks with elbow inflammation. It doesn't sound like he will have any restrictions.
Because the minor league season is over, Kimbrel did not go out on a minor league rehab assignment. He has instead pitched in simulated games in recent days to prepare for his return.
During Kimbrel absence the Cubs only had one save opportunity, and it came in a blowout game -- Alec Mills finished out a 17-8 win over the Pirates with three innings last weekend, qualifying him for a save. Kimbrel is expected to jump right back into the closer's role.
The Cubs signed Kimbrel, 31, to what amounts to a 2 1/2-year contract worth $43 million back in June. He is 13 for 15 in save chances with a 5.68 ERA in 19 innings this year. Sixteen of his 21 appearances have been scoreless, but three times he's allowed three runs in an inning or less, ballooning his ERA.
Chicago comes into Thursday with an 82-70 record. They are tied with the Brewers for the second wild-card spot and three games behind St. Louis in the NL Central. The Cubs and Cardinals begin an important four game series Thursday.
