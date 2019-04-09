Cubs' Jon Lester reportedly will hit injured list after tweaking hamstring running the bases

Jon Lester is headed to the injured list, according to ESPN, after tweaking his left hamstring while running the bases on Monday in the Cubs' home opening win over the Pirates. Chicago manager Joe Maddon told 670 The Score that he expects the left-hander to miss one or two starts and mentioned Tyler Chatwood as a possible rotation replacement.

#Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirms Jon Lester will miss Sunday's start. "He'll miss one and ... maybe two starts."



As for a replacement, Maddon praised how Tyler Chatwood is throwing and added he's not sure what the front office's view is at this point regarding a call-up. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 9, 2019

Lester, 35, reached base on an RBI double in the second inning of the Cubs' 10-0 win. He hurt his hamstring while scoring on a Ben Zobrist single and was pulled in the third after initially trying to stay on the mound.

Lester downplayed the severity of the ailment on Monday. "Everybody on the training side always kind of thinks of the worst-case scenario, but I don't feel that way," said Lester, who has 14 strikeouts and a 2.57 ERA through 14 innings this season.

And he was in good spirits about it on Tuesday.

Sometimes when you have elite speed these things can happen. Great to get the W in front of the home crowd though, here's to many, many, many more! #NVRQT — Jon Lester (@JLester34) April 9, 2019

The Cubs are 3-7 to start the season, and their collective 6.70 ERA was the worst mark in MLB entering Tuesday. Lester has been one of the pitching staff's few bright spots, and the Cubs will hope he doesn't miss more than a few starts. If all goes well, Lester could target a return against the Diamondbacks on April 19.