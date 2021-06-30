The Chicago Cubs look to right the ship after five-straight losses when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the third game of the series on Wednesday afternoon. Just five days ago, these two teams were tied for first place in the National League Central. Since then, the Brewers (47-33) have rattled off five-straight victories to extend their winning streak to seven games. Meanwhile, the Cubs (42-38) have lost all five games and now sit five games behind Milwaukee for the division lead.

First pitch from the American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.

Cubs vs. Brewers money line: Milwaukee -145, Chicago +135

Cubs vs. Brewers run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+130)

Cubs vs. Brewers over-under: 9 runs

CHC: The Cubs have covered the spread just 39 percent of the time when playing as underdogs

MIL: The Brewers are 6-0 in their most recent games vs. a right-handed starting pitcher

Why you should back the Brewers



The Brewers have outscored Chicago 16-5 through the first two games of the series and are clearly playing better ball heading into Wednesday's matchup. Milwaukee should have no problem putting runs on the board again in the third game of the series, as the Brewers are set to tee off against 35-year-old Jake Arrieta, who owns a 5.32 ERA.

The right-handed Arrieta will have his hands full with the powerful left-handed bat of Christian Yelich and a Milwaukee offense that has averaged 7.2 runs scored over the past five games. Run support could be an issue for Arrieta too, as Chicago's offense has averaged a measly two runs per game over the past five. The Cubs could again be without Kris Bryant (side injury) and Anthony Rizzo (back) as they take on one of Milwaukee's top prospects, Aaron Ashby, in his first start.

Why you should back the Cubs

The Cubs aren't the only ones dealing with injuries to their lineup -- Milwaukee recently added powerful lefty Daniel Vogelbach to the 10-day injured list, where he joined Lorenzo Cain and Travis Shaw. The Brewers also could be without Kolten Wong, who had been enjoying his best stretch of the season prior to a nagging calf injury that has caused him four-straight absences.

Starting pitcher Brett Anderson was also added to the injured list recently, so the Brewers will go with a bullpen game to close the series against Chicago on Wednesday. Ashby, a highly regarded rookie, will open the game for Milwaukee, but he is not stretched out enough to pitch more than a couple innings. Facing a rookie in a bullpen game in one of the best hitter's parks in the league, Wednesday's contest could be the perfect opportunity for Chicago's offense to get back on track.

