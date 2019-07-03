Dodgers draw five straight walks with two outs for history-making walk-off win vs. Diamondbacks

Not all two-out rallies need a hit

On Tuesday, the Dodgers were down to their last strike with two outs in the ninth and appeared to be on their way to collecting a loss to the Diamondbacks. But, it would be the Dodgers who came out on top in the first game of the two-game series. The Dodgers rallied for the 5-4 win and did so without getting a hit. Los Angeles was able to draw five consecutive walks (four from D-Backs' closer Greg Holland) for one of the weirdest ninth innings you'll see all season.

National League MVP candidate Cody Bellinger drew the final, game-winning walk, giving the Dodgers a franchise-record fourth consecutive walk-off victory.

Holland, a former All-Star closer, couldn't find the strike zone after retiring his first two batters. The veteran right-hander walked Chris Taylor, who fell behind 0-2, Russell Martin and Alex Verdugo to load the bases. Matt Beaty drew the fourth walk on just four pitches to bring in the game-tying run, and keep the bases loaded as Holland was pulled from the game. The Diamondbacks brought in TJ McFarland, who went ahead 1-2 in the count before walking Bellinger on six pitches, forcing in the winning run.

The Dodgers are the first team with four straight walk-offs since the Oakland Athletics had five straight back in 2004, and the first National League team to do so since the Phillies in 1991. A couple of other fun facts on this team...

The Dodgers (58-29) are the best team in baseball, and Tuesday's win was their seventh straight at Dodger Stadium. The division rival Diamondbacks (43-44) have dropped three of their last four games with Tuesday's loss stinging most of all.

