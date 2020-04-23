Dodgers icon Vin Scully hospitalized after fall and is 'resting comfortably'
Scully is expected to return home soon
Vin Scully, the iconic longtime broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is hospitalized and "resting comfortably" following a fall in his Southern California home, the Dodgers announced Thursday. The fall happened Tuesday. TMZ reports Scully is expected to return home soon.
"I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it," Scully joked in a statement released by the team.
Scully, 92, retired in 2016 following 67 years in the broadcast booth with the Dodgers dating back to their time in Brooklyn. For health reasons, he cut back on travel later in his career and rarely broadcast games east of Arizona.
Like most of us, Scully has spent the last several weeks hunkered down at home and practicing social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic. He joked quarantined life is not dissimilar from regular retired life.
"Most of you are home, just as I am, waiting, hopefully, for Opening Day," Scully said in a video last month. "I trust all is well. I hope you are far and away from any sickness, and I miss you."
Scully received the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually for broadcasting excellence by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, in 1981, and he has been inducted into several broadcasting Halls of Fame.
