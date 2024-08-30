Friday night at Chase Field, the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and second-place Arizona Diamondbacks open an enormous four-game wraparound series. Once 11 1/2 games back in the division, the D-backs are now only four back, and this series is their best (and maybe last) chance to make a real run at the Dodgers for the NL West title.

Here are the NL West standings entering play Friday:

The D-backs are 35-14 since July 3, the best record in baseball, including 16-7 at home. The Dodgers are 27-21 during that time. The defending National League champs are six games up on a wild-card spot. The D-backs are in good position to return to the postseason. This week is about getting greedy and going for the NL West. Here are the details for this weekend's series:

The Dodgers are likely to start rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski on Sunday. Other than that TBA spot Sunday, the Dodgers and D-backs are starting their best healthy pitchers this weekend. Each team is throwing their best in a crucial series.

"I don't see why not," Kelly said earlier this week when asked whether the D-backs could take down the Dodgers (via the Los Angeles Times). "I definitely think we're a better team than we were last year, top to bottom. If we can beat them (last year in the NLDS), we can definitely beat them now."

Here is what you need to know heading into this weekend's four-game series at Chase Field.

1. The D-backs have a chance to clinch the tiebreaker

This is the final regular season series between these two teams and the D-backs currently lead the season series 5-4. All they need is a split this weekend to clinch the season series and secure the tiebreaker. In that case, if the Dodgers and D-backs finish the regular season with identical records, Arizona would be crowned division champs. The 2023 AL West and 2022 NL East titles were decided via tiebreakers. You'd certainly rather have the tiebreaker and not need it than need it and not have it.

Of course, splitting this weekend's series doesn't help the D-backs. That would leave them four games behind the Dodgers with four fewer games to play. Yes, the D-backs want the tiebreaker. That equals one fewer win you need at the end of the season. But also, to make a real run at the NL West title, they have to win at least three games this weekend. That would move Arizona to within two games of the Dodgers with 28 games remaining. A split clinches the tiebreaker but is a negative outcome overall for the D-backs.

2. Carroll has been out of this world lately

Corbin Carroll, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, started the season so poorly that it was fair to wonder if he was playing through an injury or even just playing through the fear of an injury. He's had some major right shoulder problems in his career, and every once in a while, you'll see him winch after a big swing. Playing through a shoulder injury or the fear of injuring the shoulder could certainly lead to poor production, though Carroll insisted he was healthy.

On May 18, Carroll bottomed out at .189/.277/.260. He was one of the worst hitters in baseball, truly. In the 87 games since, he's hitting .245/.328/.498, and he's been even better than that lately: .265/.345/.662 with six triples and 14 home runs (and, weirdly, zero doubles) in his last 38 games. Whatever caused that slow start is behind him. Carroll's back to wreaking havoc at the plate and on the bases. His resurgence has been maybe the single biggest reason for Arizona's march up the standings.

3. Freeman is expected to return to the lineup Friday

On Aug. 17, Freddie Freeman jammed his right middle finger and suffered a hairline fracture fielding a ground ball, and he's been nursing the injury since. Freeman is 3 for 23 (.170) in six games since the injury and it's bothering him enough that he sat out all three games against the Baltimore Orioles this week. He's expected back in the lineup Friday night.

"My expectation is that he'll play tomorrow," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Freeman on Thursday. "... I think that once we take this little respite for three days -- four days with the off-day (this past Monday) -- we're just gonna turn him loose. Hopefully, over time in the weeks to come, it will start feeling a little bit better and be less uncomfortable."

At this point, it's all about pain tolerance. Freeman can't make the fracture worse. It's just a matter of him being able to grind through it and perform. It's easy to understand how a broken finger could affect a player at the plate, though. If you can't grip a bat properly, you're not going to be able to hit properly. The Dodgers hope this little four-day break allows Freeman to get back to being himself.

Utility man Enrique Hernández played first base during the Orioles series. The Dodgers could also put Max Muncy at first base, if necessary.

4. Rosters will expand Sunday

Sunday is Sept. 1 and rosters will expand to 28 players. Every team gets one additional pitcher and one additional position player. The Dodgers are expected to use their extra pitcher slot on Wrobleski. Outfielder Andy Pages is expected to be their extra position player. With Alek Thomas (oblique) and Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) on the Triple-A injured list, the D-backs could use their extra position player spot on infielder Blaze Alexander or outfielder Jorge Barrosa. Righties Slade Cecconi and Yilber Diaz are candidates to be their extra pitcher. Regardless of who it is, every team has reinforcements coming Sunday.