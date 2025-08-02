The Los Angeles Dodgers go on the road to play against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of their series on Saturday. Los Angeles has won three of its last four games, including a 5-0 shutout win over Tampa Bay last night. The Rays, however, are on a four-game skid. Drew Rasmussen (8-5, 2.96 ERA) starts for them. Blake Snell (1-0, 2.00 ERA) will counter for Los Angeles.

Here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Rays on Saturday:

Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 hits (-225)

Yandy Diaz Under 1.5 total bases (-130)

Drew Rasmussen Under 4.5 strikeouts (-140)`

Freeman is ninth in the league in batting average (.299) with 12 home runs and 59 RBI. The 35-year-old is on a four-game hitting streak and DraftKings posted his over/under for hits at 0.5. He has gone over that number in 12 of his last 15 games at a line of 0.5. The model projects him to finish with 1.1 total hits.

Diaz enters the game with a .281 batting average with a team-high 117 hits. DraftKings has listed his over/under for total bases at 1.5, yet the under has hit in seven of his last 10 games at a line of 1.5. In Friday's loss to Los Angeles, Diaz was 0-4.

Rasmussen has a 2.96 ERA with 87 Ks on the season. DraftKings has his strikeout over/under set at 4.5, and he's gone under that number in three of his last five starts. The model predicts him to have 3.9 strikeouts in this intraleague contest.

Want more MLB picks for Saturday?

