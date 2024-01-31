Major League Baseball's offseason is underway, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.

Of course, that doesn't mean every team has an equally good farm system -- some, as you'll find out throughout this process, are lacking in that respect. It does mean, nevertheless, that CBS Sports will be spending the next couple of months examining the top three prospects in each organization. We define "prospects" as retaining their rookie eligibility for the 2024 season, so if a young player is missing that's likely why.

These lists and evaluations are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development types. There's also firsthand evaluation and bias thrown into the mix. Keep in mind that player evaluation is a hard task, and it's fine if you disagree with the rankings. These are opinions, and they have no real bearing on the future. You can check out our winter top 25 list by clicking here.

With that in mind, let's get to it by dissecting the Miami Marlins.

1. Noble Meyer, RHP (19 years old)

The short version : Promising young right-hander without history on his side.

: Promising young right-hander without history on his side. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

Meyer was the top right-handed prep arm in last summer's draft, with the Marlins ignoring the risk to pop him at No. 10. He fits what teams want from their young pitchers: he's tall and projectable with an easy delivery, even if his arm action is longer than a flight to Australia. Meyer's arsenal includes a mid-90s sinker and a pair of breaking balls, including a sweeping slider. There's significant upside and downside with this profile, leaving Meyer with a wide range of outcomes that stretches from mid-rotation starter to bust.

2. Thomas White, LHP (19 years old)

The short version : Promising young left-hander without history on his side.

: Promising young left-hander without history on his side. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

After selecting Meyer in the first round, Miami went back to the prep arm well for their second pick. White is similar in some respects: he's projectable with a long arm action and a fastball that sits in the mid-90s. White also throws a pair of promising secondary pitches, in a mid-80s changeup and an upper-70s curve. As with Meyer, there are a lot of routes that his career could take over the coming years. Stay tuned.

3. Max Meyer, RHP (25 years old)

The short version : Former No. 3 pick coming off Tommy John surgery

: Former No. 3 pick coming off Tommy John surgery MLB ETA: Debuted in 2022

Meyer was one of the most interesting pitchers in the 2020 draft: a short right-hander with big-time athleticism and a devastating fastball-slider combination. He reached the majors in good time, debuting after just a season and a half in the minors. Unfortunately, he required Tommy John surgery a month after his debut, dashing not only his 2022 campaign but his 2023 season as well. Meyer should be good to roll this upcoming spring. It's to be determined if he has the means to stick in the middle of a rotation.