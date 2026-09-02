One of the major questions following the $4 billion agreement to sell the Los Angeles Angels from Arte Moreno to Stan Kroenke, which will likely be finalized in early 2027, is how Halos superstar and franchise legend Mike Trout would react to the news. The answer is "with enthusiasm."

Trout, now 35, has been an Angels lifer since they drafted him with the 25th overall selection in 2009. Since then, he's authored a legendary peak, won three MVP awards, earned 12 All-Star selections, and cemented his future status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has not, however, found success, or even an occasional presence, in the postseason. Only once during Trout's 16-year MLB career have the Angels made the playoffs, and that was back in 2014, when they were swept by the Royals in the ALDS. The 2026 season, in which the Angels clinched a losing season before September arrived, will be no different. Time and again, though, Trout has batted away calls for him to waive his no-trade clause and go to a contender. And while ownership has changed, his stance has not.

"No, it doesn't change," Trout said of his longstanding desire to remain with the Angels, according to the New York Post. "I got four years left on my deal. I'm excited. Look, the track record, it's there."

The track record Trout spoke of is Kroenke's. He, his wife Ann Walton Kroenke, and their sports holdings company also own, among other franchises, the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL, the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, and Arsenal of the English Premier League. All four of those teams have won their respective league titles within the last decade. The Angels, in contrast, haven't won a playoff game during Trout's MLB career.

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"What a track record," Trout said of Kroenke to reporters, including the Los Angeles Times. "Wherever he buys, he wins."

That's why Trout also said that the change in ownership "was needed" and that the news of the sale led to "a good vibe around the clubhouse."

Trout was also asked whether a possible change in organizational tack that comes with the sale would be a welcome thing. "No doubt," Trout said, via the Times. "Obviously, when you're frustrated the last — I don't know how many years it's been, but to hear the news like this, I'm super excited to have this change."

Success, if it happens, probably won't happen overnight. However, the 2026 White Sox are just the latest example of how quickly a rebuild or pivot can bear fruit in MLB. As for Trout, he's enjoying a strong rebound season in 2026, both at the top-line level and in terms of the underlying metrics that bode well for the future. That plus the change in ownership means that Trout, despite being in his mid-30s, may still be a core contributor on the field by the time the Angels are ready to matter again. With a new owner and new vision soon to be in place, there's hope in Anaheim for the first time in a long time. Perhaps, then, Trout's dogged loyalty to the Angels will be rewarded before his playing career is up.