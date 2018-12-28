MLB 2019 offseason preview: Jonah Keri breaks down every team's plans this winter

A look at the expectations and plans for each team heading into the 2019 season

Every team has needs this offseason. Whether it's the defending champion Red Sox, a team entering a rebuild like the Diamondbacks or a team in the midst of one like the Tigers, it's the point in the offseason where teams have to decide how they want to reload or rebuild. Several teams look to be major players in the coming months, whereas some others will likely rest on their laurels and see what they have heading into next year.

CBS Sports' Jonah Keri has you covered with what you can expect from each team this offseason. You can find your favorite team below, and you can also look at what you can expect around the league.


The Diamondbacks are committed to a rebuild after trading Paul Goldschmidt -- how drastic will it be?

Why the Braves could be one of the most compelling teams this offseason.

The Orioles have new leadership and a long road ahead, but there's nowhere to go but up.

The Red Sox could have an extremely active offseason that sets up a World Series repeat.

How the Cubs can make the right additions and turn back into a World Series contender in 2019.

The combination of young talent and money makes the White Sox a compelling dark horse in the Harper and Machado races.

Reds need to address the massive holes in the rotation if they want to keep up with their NL Central rivals.

Why Cleveland logically wants to pull off a Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer blockbuster trade this winter.

The Rockies need to add offense this offseason to end the Dodgers' run of NL West dominance.

The Tigers need to make the right offseason moves with so many other American League teams rebuilding.

How the Astros can set up another World Series run with a few more moves this offseason.

The Royals' path back to contention will rely on homegrown talent -- much like their 2015 World Series run.

The Angels have tweaked their hot stove approach as they try to build a better supporting cast around Mike Trout.

The Dodgers can spend big this winter, and they have a unique hot stove shopping list.

The Marlins' rebuild continues as they try to find the right suitor for J.T. Realmuto.

Why the Brewers should dig a little deeper into the war chest to make another heady playoff run.

The Twins have lots of upside on their roster, and they could be one of baseball's biggest surprises in 2019.

How the Mets could jumpstart the Brodie Van Wagenen era with a few low-cost pickups and some good luck.

Manny Machado fits Yankees' offseason wants and needs as they try to catch up with the Red Sox.

The Athletics will try to defy expectations again in 2019 with their modern Moneyball blueprint.

The Phillies can afford a Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, but that might not be enough to contend.

How the low-budget Pirates can build a better team with a few upgrades.

With the most young talent in baseball, the Padres are the biggest mystery of the hot stove season.

Why trading Madison Bumgarner and other massive contracts would make sense for the Giants.

Jerry Dipoto has valid reasons for the Mariners' massive rebuild -- and more pieces to sell.

The Cardinals don't need a lot this offseason, but they can get back in the playoff mix with a few upgrades.

The Rays are trying to close the AL East gap with an unusually aggressive winter.

The Rangers are embarking on a rebuild while hoping their player development machine starts clicking again.

The Blue Jays need to get more pieces around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by embracing their rebuild.

After Bryce Harper's decision, the Nationals will face one of their own.
Our Latest Stories