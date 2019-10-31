MLB manager tracker, rumors: Royals hire Mike Matheny; Giants interested in Gabe Kapler
Here are the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
Three teams are still looking for new managers following the 2019 season. The Pirates, Giants and Mets remain searching for a new skipper heading into the 2020 season, and there were eight total managerial openings following the 2019 campaign. The Angels (Joe Maddon), Phillies (Joe Girardi), Cubs (David Ross), Padres (Jayce Tingler) and Royals (Mike Matheny) made hires in late October.
Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.
Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|LATEST NEWS
|Brad Ausmus
|Joe Maddon
|The Angels and Brad Ausmus went their separate ways at season's end. Ex-Cubs skipper Joe Maddon has agreed on a three-year deal to become the new manager.
|Joe Maddon
|David Ross
|The Cubs will name former backstop David Ross as their next skipper. Ross had worked with the front office (and on television) since retiring after the 2016 World Series. The Cubs announced on the final day of the regular season that Joe Maddon would not return.
|Gabe Kapler
|Joe Girardi
|Philadelphia will install former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their next skipper, per reports. Girardi had been one of three finalists, alongside Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. The Phillies dismissed Gabe Kapler on Oct. 11 following several days of deliberations.
|Andy Green
|Jayce Tingler
|The Rangers will install Jayce Tingler, formerly of the Texas Rangers, as their new skipper, replacing Andy Green, whom they fired in September. Tingler had previously served in a capacity of roles for the Rangers, including outfield and baserunning coach. The Padres dismissed Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West.
|Bruce Bochy
|--
|Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He is the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins. The Giants are likely to interview at least six managerial candidates and reportedly have a second interview set with ex-Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler.
|Ned Yost
|Mike Matheny
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Mike Matheny was the immediate front-runner for the opening in Kansas City, and the Royals hired the ex-Cardinals skipper on Oct. 31. Matheny, who managed the Cardinals for six-and-a-half seasons, joined Kansas City's organization in an adviser role last November.
|Clint Hurdle
|--
|The Pirates parted ways with Clint Hurdle at season's end. Hurdle had recently said he had received assurance he would return for the 2020 season. Clearly something changed in the days before the move was made. Hurdle was with Pittsburgh since the start of the 2011 season and would've been the longest-tenured manager in baseball had he returned in 2020. Among those interested in the position is former Pirates catcher Jason Kendall, reports Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Pittsburgh is interested in interviewing Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial vacancy.
|Mickey Callaway
|--
|The Mets announced that Mickey Callaway will not be back for a third season as manager. Callaway went 163-161 (.503) during his two seasons. New York has a variety of candidates lined up, including Eduardo Perez and Carlos Beltran. According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets have started the third round of their interview process this week.
