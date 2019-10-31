MLB manager tracker, rumors: Royals hire Mike Matheny; Giants interested in Gabe Kapler

Three teams are still looking for new managers following the 2019 season. The Pirates, Giants and Mets remain searching for a new skipper heading into the 2020 season, and there were eight total managerial openings following the 2019 campaign. The Angels (Joe Maddon), Phillies (Joe Girardi), Cubs (David Ross), Padres (Jayce Tingler) and Royals (Mike Matheny) made hires in late October.

