The Chicago Cubs needed a win to avoid elimination in Wednesday's Game 3, and they managed to snatch a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. They'll now need to win Game 4 to force a winner-take-all showdown back in Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. and the game will be shown nationally on TBS.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA in the regular season) gets the ball for Chicago. The veteran left-hander was effective in the Wild Card round against the Padres but was knocked around by Milwaukee in Game 1 after making the start on short rest. He'll be operating on regular rest this time, so he should be better positioned to keep the Cubs in the game. Either way, expect a short leash.

Ace Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70) is on regular rest and will start for Milwaukee. The right-hander got the win in Game 1 after pitching 5 2/3 innings in which he allowed two earned runs (on two home runs) and struck out nine.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Boyd is set at over/under 2.5 strikeouts (Over -152, Under +104), while Peralta is set at 6.5 (Over +100, Under -132). The SportsLine model rates Boyd's Over 5 stars out of 5, as it projects him to notch five punchouts.

Jackson Chourio and Michael Busch are +450 co-favorites to homer at FanDuel. They're followed by Kyle Tucker (+520), William Contreras (+520), Andrew Vaughn (+520), Seiya Suzuki (+520), Ian Happ (+630) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (+700).

Check out the model's best bets for Brewers vs. Cubs Game 4 on Thursday:

MILWAUKEE BREWERS at CHICAGO CUBS | 10/9 | 9:08 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs +100

Chicago wins in 50% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-171)

Chicago covers in 67% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-118)

The Over hits in 60.3% of simulations

Projected score: Brewers 4.5, Cubs 4.3