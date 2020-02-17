MLB rumors: Braves extend Brian Snitker, Alex Anthopoulos; Javier Baez extension talks 'up and down'

Spring training is in full swing. Pitchers and catchers reported last week and position players are due to arrive this week. In a few days, Cactus League and Grapefruit League games will begin. Hooray for that. Here are some stray hot stove items to help you pass the time until real live baseball returns.

Braves extend Anthopoulos, Snitker

The Braves have signed general manager Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitker to contract extensions, the team announced Monday morning. Snitker is now signed through 2021. His coaches also received extensions. Anthopoulos added president of baseball operations to his title and is signed through 2024.

"I am very pleased that Alex will be leading the Atlanta Braves' baseball operations for years to come," chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement. "Since he joined the organization, Alex has continued the winning tradition that Braves fans have come to expect."

Snitker replaced Fredi Gonzalez on an interim basis in May 2016 and was given the job full-time in 2017. Anthopoulos joined the Braves in November 2017. The two have led the Braves to back-to-back NL East titles and, given their young talent base (Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, etc.), they appear poised to sit atop the division for years to come.

Baez extension talks are 'up and down'

Contract extension talks between the Cubs and Javier Baez have been "up and down," the star shortstop told ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Baez is due to become a free agent following the 2021 season. "It's been up and down. It's business. It's really tough. I'll let them work that out. If it works, great. If not, we have another year. You can't be your own agent and play baseball," he said.

Baez and the Cubs avoided arbitration with a one-year, $10 million contract last month. That puts him in line for $15 million or so in his final arbitration year next year. Our Matt Snyder explored a potential Baez extension earlier this offseason and settled on seven years and $140 million. The 27-year-old hit .281/.316/.531 with 29 home runs in 138 games last season.

Astros ready to add payroll

Despite being over the $208 million luxury tax threshold, Astros owner Jim Crane is willing to increase payroll, GM James Click told the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome. "I know where our payroll is relative to the [luxury tax] line. [Crane] just shot it down and was like 'We're over it, that's fine because we're going to win. And if you need more for us to win, I'll get you more,'" Click said.

According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, Houston's payroll currently sits at $227.8 million for luxury tax purposes. That is not only over the $208 million threshold, it's approaching the $228 million second threshold, which triggers stiffer penalties. Payroll is up about $30 million this year thanks to Zack Greinke, extensions for Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman and arbitration raises.

Phillies acquire Garlick

In a minor trade, the Phillies have acquired outfielder Kyle Garlick from the Dodgers for lefty Tyler Gilbert, the team announced. Philadelphia designated outfielder Nick Martini for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot. Los Angeles designated Garlick for assignment last week to clear 40-man roster space following the Mookie Betts/David Price trade.

Garlick, 28, made his MLB debut last season and authored a .250/.321/.521 batting line with three homers in 30 games. He also hit .314/.382/.675 with 23 homers in 81 Triple-A games and gives the Phillies a little more right-handed hitting outfield depth. Gilbert, 26, had a 2.83 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 47 2/3 relief innings at Triple-A last season.