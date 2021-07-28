The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed on a trade that sends All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Brewers, the teams announced Wednesday. In return, the Diamondbacks are getting minor-league outfielder Cooper Hummel and minor-league infielder Alberto Ciprian.

Escobar, 32, is hitting .246/.300/.478 (107 OPS+) with 14 doubles, three triples, 22 homers, 65 RBI, 50 runs, a steal and 2.1 WAR this season. He's mostly played third base, but he's also gotten a healthy number of reps at second base. Early word from Milwaukee is that they envision him playing all over the place. Their biggest needs at the time of acquisition would be first base and third base, at least in the case of the latter until Travis Shaw returns from his shoulder injury.

The Brewers entered Wednesday night 59-42 and in first place in the NL Central by seven games. They are also last in the NL in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 12 in slugging. They've been better of late, but could still use an offensive boost, especially with Christian Yelich -- who is having a terrible year by his lofty standards -- currently on the COVID-injured list.

Hummel, 26, was the Brewers' 18th rounder in the 2016 draft. He's worked his way up to Triple-A, where he's hitting .254/.435/.508 with eight doubles, three triples, six homers, 15 RBI and 27 runs in 46 games this season. He's walked 41 times compared to 26 strikeouts. He's been a catcher, but has only done so in four games this season. Hummel has also played first base for five games this season, but has spent the rest of his time in left field.

Ciprian, 18, was recently an international signing by the Brewers out of the Dominican Republic. He's played in 12 games in the Dominican Summer League this year, hitting .378/.465/.514 with five doubles, eight RBI and two steals. There's limited scouting information available, but he's far away from the majors and is a bit of a lottery ticket with good upside at this point.