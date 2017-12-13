MLB Winter Meetings: Twins sign right-hander Michael Pineda

The Twins on Wednesday announced that they've signed right-hander Michael Pineda to a two-year, $10 million contract. He'll earn $2 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019.

Pineda, who turns 29 in January, underwent Tommy John surgery in July, so he figures to miss the majority of the 2018 season. Last season, he pitched to a 4.39 ERA/103 ERA+ with a 4.38 K/BB ratio in 96 1/3 innings for the Yankees. For his career, Pineda owns an ERA+ of 101 with a 4.38 K/BB ratio across five big-league seasons and 117 starts.

Once healthy, Pineda in Minnesota will join a rotation that also includes Ervin Santana, Jose Berrios, and Kyle Gibson. The Twins are of course coming off a surprise wild-card berth in 2017, so perhaps Pineda when he returns will give the Twins a stretch-drive push as they work to return to the playoffs in 2018.