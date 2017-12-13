MLB Winter Meetings: Twins sign right-hander Michael Pineda
Pineda figures to miss most of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery
The Twins on Wednesday announced that they've signed right-hander Michael Pineda to a two-year, $10 million contract. He'll earn $2 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019.
Pineda, who turns 29 in January, underwent Tommy John surgery in July, so he figures to miss the majority of the 2018 season. Last season, he pitched to a 4.39 ERA/103 ERA+ with a 4.38 K/BB ratio in 96 1/3 innings for the Yankees. For his career, Pineda owns an ERA+ of 101 with a 4.38 K/BB ratio across five big-league seasons and 117 starts.
Once healthy, Pineda in Minnesota will join a rotation that also includes Ervin Santana, Jose Berrios, and Kyle Gibson. The Twins are of course coming off a surprise wild-card berth in 2017, so perhaps Pineda when he returns will give the Twins a stretch-drive push as they work to return to the playoffs in 2018.
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
MLB Winter Meetings updates
Your one-stop shop for all things MLB Winter Meetings-related
-
Reports: Ohtani has damaged UCL in elbow
The Angels knew about the first-degree sprain and still wanted to sign the potential ace, of...
-
RP market: Shaw to Rox, Hunter to Phils
The run on relievers continues with two more signings
-
Options for Yankees at 2nd and 3rd bases
The Yankees added Giancarlo Stanton in a blockbuster trade, though they now have openings at...
-
Cubs sign Drew Smyly to two-year deal
Smyly is currently on the mend from Tommy John surgery
Add a Comment