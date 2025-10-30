LOS ANGELES -- This isn't Mookie Betts.

Not even close. He's a conquering hero whose 5-foot-9 frame has always been capable of casting a shadow over some of the biggest giants in the game.

This isn't Mookie Betts.

He's a three-time World Series champion who finally fought off his postseason demons during last year's title run against the Yankees. He's a former MVP who can do just about anything on a field -- or in any sport, really. Just watch him at shortstop. He's a Gold Glove finalist at a position he hasn't played since high school. His teammates joke that competing with him in anything is pointless, because somehow, he's always better.

This isn't Mookie Betts.

He's one of the shrewdest baserunners in the game. His final play as a Red Sox player? He scored the winning run from first on a base hit to right. That's who he is. Always a step ahead. He makes hitting look effortless, like anyone could do it. He's never been built on elite bat speed, but he never needed it. His movements are compact, clean, efficient. From point A to point B, everything flows. He can cover any part of the zone and still drive a ball into the gap or over the wall.

This isn't Mookie Betts.

He plays with joy. Or at least looks like it. He points to the dugout with that familiar mix of confidence and respect, nodding toward the opposing manager before his first at-bat. But once he steps into the box, that respect fades. For the man on the mound, it's usually anything but joyful.

Currently, Mookie Betts looks lost. Historically impotent. A gaping hole where a legend used to be. A stunning futility that somehow has the mighty Dodgers underwhelming and suddenly on the brink of elimination in the World Series against a Blue Jays team that personifies resilience and talent.

His play in this World Series is unprecedented, even after his struggles during the regular season -- his worst as a big leaguer. So disappointing. Blah blah blah. The 32-year-old has gone from brilliant to broken.

"I've just been terrible," Betts said after the Dodgers' 6-1 loss in Game 5 that gave Toronto a 3-2 series lead.

Betts is hitting .130 in the World Series (and .234 in the playoffs overall). All three of his hits have been singles. He's crossed the plate one time in the Fall Classic for a Dodgers team that has scored four runs in its last 29 innings.

What is on the field is something that those that didn't cover him every day aren't accustomed to. His hands are dragging through the zone. The quick twitch muscles aren't in sync. The pull-side power has been zapped. He's yet to homer this postseason. His moves at the plate are bigger. His bat wag to contact is not on time. As such he's getting beat to a spot. And then, upon contact, his hands break.

Here's a look from last postseason at the the Betts those that dawn his No. 50 Dodger uniform are used to seeing. He's connected. Tighter in his load. Elated. Jumping before reaching first base.

Yet, in October 2025, this version of Betts is stale. Appears disengaged at times. Dour.

While other stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani have risen to the occasion. Betts just looks like a guy. A role player.

"I think he's pressing," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "But he's going to have to find a way to get away from it and focus on one game and keep it at one game. Just go out there and compete. But I think there's a little anxiousness in there. But it's not the first time he's struggled and not the first time he's facing elimination."

The Dodgers are facing elimination, in part, because of Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage. He struck out 12, the most ever by a rookie in a World Series. He fanned Betts twice.

"I mean, I think he pitched a great game. I'm not taking any credit away from him," Betts added.

In fairness, it's not just Betts. The entire Dodger offense that has hit a funk at the worst time possible.

"He located every single pitch he wanted to today," Max Muncy said regarding Yesavage. "Game 1, he didn't necessarily have the best command. And then today, I don't think he missed a single spot, with the exception of down below the zone, which is what he wants to do."

Also in fairness, Betts is still one of the club's superstars. He's supposed to be the second-best player on the team, behind Ohtani. The only one capable of existing in his own stratosphere on the field, peering down at everyone else. Had Betts been remotely who he is known to be, this series might be over by now. This series could have shifted to the Dodgers, who came in as the heavy favorite.

But this is Betts -- at least right now. The faint boos at Dodger Stadium toward him -- a place that is reluctant to do such a thing -- tell the story.

He's lost his joy, his superpower. The 32-year-old currently looks past his prime. The swing seems as though it's dragging through mud.

"I wish it was from lack of effort," he said. "I don't have any answers."

This isn't Mookie Betts? We'll find out this weekend in Toronto.