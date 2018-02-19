Orioles continue to add rotation reinforcements, reportedly bring back Tillman
Tillman joins Andrew Cashner as recent Orioles pickups
Even after signing Andrew Cashner last week, the Baltimore Orioles were still looking for rotation help, and they brought back a familiar face Monday.
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the O's have re-signing veteran right-hander Chris Tillman. It's said to be a one-year contract worth $3 million. The team has not yet confirmed the deal.
Tillman, 29, has pitched in parts of nine seasons with the Orioles after coming over from the Mariners as a prospect in the infamous Erik Bedard trade. He has a career 73-55 record with a 4.43 ERA (94 ERA+). Several teams had interest in signing Tillman to a minor league deal this winter, so when the O's stepped up with a guaranteed major league offer, they won the bidding.
Last season was, by far, Tillman's worst as a big leaguer. He finished with a 7.84 ERA (55 ERA+) in 93 innings and had to be demoted to the bullpen. His stuff backed up following a shoulder injury in 2016 and it never really came all the way back last season. The O's are hoping he'll look more like the Tillman of old as he gets further away from the injury.
With Tillman back on board, Baltimore's rotation depth chart looks something like this:
- Dylan Bundy
- Kevin Gausman
- Andrew Cashner
- Chris Tillman
- Gabriel Ynoa
- Miguel Castro
- Alec Asher
- Mike Wright
- Nestor Cortes
- Jose Mesa Jr.
Plenty of bodies though not a ton of high quality depth. If Cashner repeats his 2017 performance and Tillman returns to his 2012-16 form (3.81 ERA and 108 ERA+), it could be a sneaky good starting staff. The O's will need that to happen to have a shot to contend in the AL East this season.
It is worth noting Tillman joins a rather large group of an impending Orioles free agents. Manny Machado is the big name, but don't forget Adam Jones, Zach Britton, and Brad Brach either. If things go south, the O's could look to trade those guys for prospects as the deadline, so if Tillman pitches well, he could be a trade chip.
