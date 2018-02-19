Orioles continue to add rotation reinforcements, reportedly bring back Tillman

Even after signing Andrew Cashner last week, the Baltimore Orioles were still looking for rotation help, and they brought back a familiar face Monday.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the O's have re-signing veteran right-hander Chris Tillman. It's said to be a one-year contract worth $3 million. The team has not yet confirmed the deal.

Told Tillman gets $3 million guaranteed #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) February 19, 2018

Tillman, 29, has pitched in parts of nine seasons with the Orioles after coming over from the Mariners as a prospect in the infamous Erik Bedard trade. He has a career 73-55 record with a 4.43 ERA (94 ERA+). Several teams had interest in signing Tillman to a minor league deal this winter, so when the O's stepped up with a guaranteed major league offer, they won the bidding.

Tillman had minor lg offers from several clubs (twins, jays). Confirming @JonHeyman report he’s coming back to Balt — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 19, 2018

Tigers also wanted Tillman on Minor Lg deal. Os were able to offer Major League one. — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 19, 2018

Last season was, by far, Tillman's worst as a big leaguer. He finished with a 7.84 ERA (55 ERA+) in 93 innings and had to be demoted to the bullpen. His stuff backed up following a shoulder injury in 2016 and it never really came all the way back last season. The O's are hoping he'll look more like the Tillman of old as he gets further away from the injury.

Chris Tillman is returning to the Orioles on a one-year deal. USATSI

With Tillman back on board, Baltimore's rotation depth chart looks something like this:

Plenty of bodies though not a ton of high quality depth. If Cashner repeats his 2017 performance and Tillman returns to his 2012-16 form (3.81 ERA and 108 ERA+), it could be a sneaky good starting staff. The O's will need that to happen to have a shot to contend in the AL East this season.

It is worth noting Tillman joins a rather large group of an impending Orioles free agents. Manny Machado is the big name, but don't forget Adam Jones, Zach Britton, and Brad Brach either. If things go south, the O's could look to trade those guys for prospects as the deadline, so if Tillman pitches well, he could be a trade chip.