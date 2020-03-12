Orioles' Trey Mancini has surgery to remove malignant tumor from colon

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, the team announced Thursday. Doctors discovered the tumor during a colonoscopy last week. At this time, the Orioles announce that lab results and the timetable for Mancini's recovery won't be known until next week.

Mancini left the team on Saturday, and at the time, the O's declined to offer more details out of respect for Mancini's privacy. Here's what the 27-year-old said in a statement following the procedure:

"The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love."

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can't wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible," Orioles general manager Mike Elias added.

Mancini had a breakout season in 2019 in which he set career-highs in home runs (35) and OPS (.899). The outfielder made his MLB debut in September 2016, and was expected to have a spot in the middle of Baltimore's order in 2020.