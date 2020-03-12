Orioles' Trey Mancini has surgery to remove malignant tumor from colon
A return timeline for Mancini is unclear
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, the team announced Thursday. Doctors discovered the tumor during a colonoscopy last week. At this time, the Orioles announce that lab results and the timetable for Mancini's recovery won't be known until next week.
Mancini left the team on Saturday, and at the time, the O's declined to offer more details out of respect for Mancini's privacy. Here's what the 27-year-old said in a statement following the procedure:
"The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love."
"We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can't wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible," Orioles general manager Mike Elias added.
Mancini had a breakout season in 2019 in which he set career-highs in home runs (35) and OPS (.899). The outfielder made his MLB debut in September 2016, and was expected to have a spot in the middle of Baltimore's order in 2020.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets exec being tested for CORVID-19
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday
-
How MLB is handling coronavirus plans
Spring training has also been suspended
-
MiLB delays 2020 season due to COVID-19
Action in MiLB was supposed to begin during the first week of April
-
MLB players react to season pushed back
Opening Day has been pushed back at least two weeks
-
MLB delays Opening Day by 2 weeks
Here's everything to know about MLB's decision
-
COVID-19: MLB must suspend season
The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday