Philies' Bryce Harper leaves spring training game after being hit by pitch on ankle

Harper recently signed a 13-year deal worth $330 million

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

Bryce Harper has been partaking in spring training for less than a week after signing a 13-year deal worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies, yet on Friday he provided his new club with a scare.

Harper exited an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays after being hit by a pitch on the right ankle by reliever Trent Thornton. Here's a look at the sequence, with Harper requiring some time before getting up:

It's unclear if Harper suffered anything more than a bruise, and the Phillies and/or manager Gabe Kapler should provide an update after the game. Harper was up and walking around the dugout, which would seem to be a positive sign.

Harper has less than two weeks to get heal up before Opening Day. The Phillies begin the regular season on the 28th against the Atlanta Braves.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories