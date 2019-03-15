Philies' Bryce Harper leaves spring training game after being hit by pitch on ankle

Bryce Harper has been partaking in spring training for less than a week after signing a 13-year deal worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies, yet on Friday he provided his new club with a scare.

Harper exited an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays after being hit by a pitch on the right ankle by reliever Trent Thornton. Here's a look at the sequence, with Harper requiring some time before getting up:

Ouch.



Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

It's unclear if Harper suffered anything more than a bruise, and the Phillies and/or manager Gabe Kapler should provide an update after the game. Harper was up and walking around the dugout, which would seem to be a positive sign.

He is, however, up and walking around the Phillies dugout. — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

Harper has less than two weeks to get heal up before Opening Day. The Phillies begin the regular season on the 28th against the Atlanta Braves.