Phillies star Bryce Harper will make his first career start at first base when Philadelphia takes on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. Harper will bat fourth and man the cold corner while Alec Bohm, who has served as the Phillies' primary first baseman this season, will slot in at third base.

Here's the Phillies lineup in whole:

Harper, 30, will be playing a defensive position for the first time since injuring his elbow on April 16, 2022. He remained in the Phillies lineup thereafter, but exclusively as the club's designated hitter. That was the case after he returned in late August from the thumb fracture he sustained on an errant pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell in late June.

Harper eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in November, after partaking in the Phillies' run to the World Series. He missed the first month of this season recovering from the operation, and he's continued to rehab with an eye on eventually returning to the outfield, albeit likely not this season.

Harper has made two appearances at first base in his career. The most recent came on May 8, 2021, when he stood there for a single out. He's been taking fielding practice at the position recently, though all parties involved have conceded the in-game experience will be a different beast.

"You've just got to go out there and do it," manager Rob Thomson told the Philadelphia Inquirer last month about Harper's adjustment period at first base. "I think everybody has to understand, too, that the speed of the game is different than just taking ground balls. There's situations that come up that he's got to work through and he's got to learn from some mistakes because they're going to happen. Trust me. And that's natural."

Harper's ability to play first base could give the Phillies additional optionality with their lineup -- be it in the form of having Bohm play third base (therefore reducing the exposure of Edmundo Sosa), or by opening up the DH slot. On Friday, for instance, Kyle Schwarber will serve as the DH, with Jake Cave filling in in left field.

Harper entered Friday hitting .295/.388/.415 (122 OPS+) with four home runs and 26 RBI on the year. He's homered just once in his first 56 plate appearances in July, with that coming on July 15. Prior to that, he had gone a career-long 38 games without launching a home run.

The Phillies, 52-44, recently moved into a tie for both second place in the National League East and the third wild card spot with the Miami Marlins.