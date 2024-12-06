Free-agent right-handed starting pitcher Shane Bieber has returned to the Cleveland Guardians, reports ESPN. Terms of the contract are unknown. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

Bieber only managed two starts with the Guardians last season before needing Tommy John surgery and his rehab from the procedure will impact his 2025 season. He had the surgery on April 8 last season, so it's possible he'll need up to 14 months before getting back to the major-league mound. It's a situation worth monitoring in spring training, but, barring setbacks, he should be 100% by the time the second half of the season comes around.

Bieber, 29, had just about the worst timing possible with his injury. He finished fourth in Cy Young voting in 2019, won the Cy Young in 2020 and finished seventh in voting in 2022. In 2023, however, he missed time with elbow inflammation and then last year was his last season before hitting free agency.

In 2023, Bieber was 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA (112 ERA+), 1.23 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 128 innings. Last year, he looked poised for a monster bounce back, though, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts against just one walk in his 12 innings.

There's still ace upside in Bieber, once he's fully functional, we just can't be sure it'll happen in 2025. It's a risk worth taking, though.