What's going on everybody? It's Chris Bengel here and I'll be filling in for my colleague Tom Fornelli. The Home Run Derby sure turned in some impressive fireworks on Monday night with Pete Alonso taking home his second consecutive title in the event. My biggest takeaway from the event? Shohei Ohtani is actually human.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto was able to defeat Ohtani in the opening round of the Home Run Derby. Don't get me wrong, Ohtani still put on an insane showing as he launched 28 home runs, but Soto was slightly better.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As for tonight, I have to say it's a little difficult to find value on the marquee -- and only -- sporting event. I'm usually a purist when it comes to sports betting, sticking to the spread or moneyline and not dabbling with over/unders and prop bets. However, since the MLB All-Star Game is all that we have on tap, I'm stepping outside of my comfort zone and have two picks that should be profitable for everyone tonight.

Let's get down to business and line our pockets with some cash!

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Major League Baseball All-Star Game, 7:30 p.m. | TV: FOX

The Pick: Under 11.0 runs (-110): As I said, I'm not a huge over/under guy normally, but desperate times call for desperate measures. One of my favorite slogans in the sports betting community is that life is too short to bet the under. Well, the under is just too tempting when it comes to the MLB All-Star Game.

Eleven runs is a big chunk of scoring for a game that has tended to be on the lower scoring side of the aisle in recent years. Since 2000, there has been a double-digit total of runs just five times. In addition, there has been a double-digit total of runs just once since 2005.

History backs up the fact that this is going to be a game in which pitchers shine. Guys like Zack Wheeler, Max Scherzer, Ohtani, Corbin Burnes and Gerrit Cole should excel and keep this a low-scoring affair.

Key Trend: There have been double-digit runs scored in the All-Star Game just once since 2005.

⚾ MLB All-Star Game prop bet special

Any runs scored in the 1st inning: No (+110) -- I'm going to continue to back the pitchers in this year's Midsummer Classic. In the last 10 All-Star Games, there have been runs scored in the first inning just four times. In addition, there have been zero runs scored in the first inning in each of the last three All-Star Games.

With Scherzer and Ohtani toeing the rubber to start off the 2021 installment, I'm confident that this number will hit for us. Some hitters are batting in spots in the lineup where they wouldn't traditionally bat. Meanwhile, pitchers set up in their usual routine when they're starting a game. I wouldn't bet a huge percentage of your bankroll, but at the +110 price tag, you're getting some really nice value here.