The New York tabloids rejoice as Yankees release Jacoby Ellsbury

The New York Yankees officially released center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury on Wednesday. He was in the middle of a seven-year, $153 million deal. The Yankees still owe him $26 million -- the $21 million he was due next season and the $5 million buyout -- but the city seem relieved to see the failed signing come to an end. The tabloids in New York celebrated with headlines that read as a happy sayonara to the 36-year-old.

Ellsbury did not exactly work out for the Yankees, to put it nicer than New York tabloids put it. The two-time World Series champion (both of which he won with the Red Sox) missed 452 games due to injury over the span of the deal and was not the asset the Yankees expected him to be when they signed him.

For that reason, and many others, the tabloids have a field day upon learning the Ellsbury era was ending.

I'm gonna go get the papers, get the papers: back page edition. @JacobyEllsbury @Yankees with the sweep. pic.twitter.com/GWPOsZJ0mf — Robert Shields (@rshields37) November 21, 2019

Newsday wrote, "Sunk Cost" while the Daily News back page headline read, "The Ellsbury Go Boy." Both also mentioned the Yankees needing to pay out they remainder of that monstrous contract that turned out to be a disaster.

The New York Post took a very blunt direction and went with: "Worst $153M Ever Spent." Well, it definitely wasn't the best $153M ever spent. All three of the tabloids had a very, "Don't let the door hit you on the way out," feel.

To say the Yankees did not get the production out of Ellsbury that they expected would be a wild understatement. In the playoffs the center fielder was 0 for 10 and only scored one run. The former AL Gold Glove recipient has not seen the field since the 2017 ALCS due to multiple injuries and posted a .716 OPS in the 520 games he did play with the team.

The Yankees also got rid of first baseman Greg Bird on Wednesday night. Ellsbury and Bird are now both free agents.