The Arizona Diamondbacks seek a three-game sweep and their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Miami Marlins on Thursday for the finale of their series. Arizona has reeled off four straight wins to improve to 11-7 but sits in fourth place in the National League West, 3 1/2 games behind the division-leading San Diego Padres. Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.86 ERA) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks, while the Marlins counter with Edward Cabrera (0-0, 3.18).

The Diamondbacks-Marlins game is one of 10 on Thursday's MLB slate. Elsewhere, Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.40) and the Cleveland Guardians visit Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 3.86) and the Baltimore Orioles in the rubber match of their three-game set; Griffin Canning (1-1, 4.20) and the New York Mets host Andre Pallante (2-0, 2.20) and the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series; and Kumar Rocker (0-2, 7.94) and the Texas Rangers aim for a three-game sweep when they face Jack Kochanowicz (1-1, 5.74) and the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

For the Arizona-Miami matchup, sportsbooks have set Rodriguez's total strikeout player prop at 5.5, while Cabrera's is 4.5. Both props rate highly on the SportsLine Projection Model's five-star scale. According to the model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, Rodriguez Over 5.5 strikeouts and Cabrera Over 4.5 rate as 4-star plays.

There is one pitcher strikeout prop for Thursday that the model has rated at 4.5 stars, which returns plus money, and two others rated at 4 stars. Here they are:

Eduardo Rodriguez Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120) vs. Marlins (12:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4 stars

Model projection: 5.8 strikeouts

The Marlins struck out 11 times in the series opener against the Diamondbacks and 10 times in Wednesday's loss. Rodriguez recorded only three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his last outing but fanned 12 batters over five frames versus the Washington Nationals in his previous turn. The 32-year-old Venezuelan left-hander registered five strikeouts across 5 1/3 innings in his lone start against Miami last year and has a solid chance to eclipse this number as he faces a lineup that's currently fanning at a high rate.

Tomoyuki Sugano Over 3.5 strikeouts (+125) vs. Guardians (6:35 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.6 strikeouts



Sugano hasn't racked up many strikeouts in his first season in the major leagues following an impressive career in the Central League in his native Japan. The 35-year-old right-hander fanned just one batter over four innings against Toronto in his debut with the Orioles and didn't record any strikeouts across 4 2/3 frames versus the Blue Jays in his last turn. But in the one outing in which he worked more than five innings, he struck out four over 5 1/3 frames against the Kansas City Royals en route to his first win in the majors.

Tanner Bibee Over 4.5 strikeouts (-142) vs. Orioles (6:35 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4 stars

Model projection: 5.5 strikeouts

Bibee registered 187 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings last season but has notched only 10 over 14 1/3 frames in three starts thus far in 2025. The 26-year-old righty fanned four batters in each of his last two outings but failed to last five innings each time. Bibee worked six frames in his first career turn against the Orioles last year and recorded seven strikeouts. If he's able to get through at least five frames, there's a good chance he eclipses this number.