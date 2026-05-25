Wander Franco found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor, but will not serve prison sentence

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor, a judge in the Dominican Republic ruled Monday, but he will not serve a sentence. Franco was given a judicial pardon because he was both a defendant and a victim of extortion in the case.

Franco was convicted of sexual abuse in a Dominican court last June and received a two-year suspended sentence. An appeals court reversed the decision, which led to Franco standing trial in front of a new panel of judges. Full sentencing will take place June 16. Even though he was pardoned, the conviction and sentence will still appear on Franco's record.

"When we have the full sentence in hand, we will give you more details," Franco's lawyer, Teodosio Jáquez, told the Associated Press. "He was exempted from punishment and we think that's fine, but we need to have the sentence in hand."

In January 2024, prosecutors delivered roughly 600 pages of evidence alleging that Franco had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl for four months. He was also accused of providing the girl's mother with cash payments and a car in exchange for her consenting to the relationship. The girl's mother received a 10-year prison sentence.

Now that the criminal proceedings in the Dominican Republic are complete, Franco will be investigated by MLB and will face a suspension under the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Criminal charges or a conviction are not required for discipline under the domestic violence policy.

"We are aware of today's verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time," MLB said in a statement.

The longest suspension under the league's domestic violence policy is the 324-game ban given to Trevor Bauer in April 2022, after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse. Bauer's suspension was later reduced to 194 games on appeal.

Franco last played a game for the Rays on Aug. 12, 2023. He was on administrative leave from that day through July 10, 2024, when charges were filed. At that point, he was placed on the restricted list. Franco has not been paid nor received service time while on the restricted list. This is Year 5 of the 11-year, $182 million contract extension he signed in November 2021.

Now 25, Franco was once one of the brightest young stars in the game. He finished third in the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year voting despite playing only 70 games, and he was an All-Star in 2022.