It did not Kristian Campbell long to make an impact for the Boston Red Sox. He won a roster spot in spring training and clubbed his first career home run Saturday night against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field (GameTracker). Right-hander Jacob Webb left a 92.5 mph fastball in the middle of the plate, and Campbell deposited it into the bullpen.

Here is Campbell's first career big league homer. It left his bat at a healthy 112.2 mph:

Campbell, 22, was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2023. He hit .330/.439/.558 with 32 doubles and 20 home runs at three minor league levels last summer, and rocketed up prospect lists. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Campbell the third-best prospect in baseball entering 2025. Here's his write-up:

The short hook: The breakout prospect of the year Campbell has greatly boosted his stock since being drafted in the fourth round during summer 2023. He trained his bat speed over the winter, empowering him to launch 20 home runs last year after smoking only four during his single season at Georgia Tech. Campbell's added muscle gives him a well-rounded game: He has a good feel for contact and the zone alike; he's an above-average runner; and the Red Sox continue to play him at shortstop, albeit while giving him looks elsewhere on the diamond, too. Campbell already has the appearance of being a draft-day steal. Expect him to continue to enhance that perception in 2025, likely while spending a lot of time in the majors.

Despite ranking as the third-best prospect in baseball, Campbell is only the Red Sox's second-best prospect, behind outfielder Roman Anthony. Anthony, 21 in May, is the consensus top prospect and likely to make his MLB debut later this season. Boston also has another top-10 prospect in shortstop Marcelo Mayer. He's likely to debut later this season as well.

Campbell went 3 for 7 with a walk in the first three games of the season. He is playing left field Saturday but is a natural second baseman. His presence at second base is one reason the Red Sox did not follow through with a plan to put Alex Bregman at second and keep Rafael Devers at third. Bregman is staying at third and Devers is now the team's DH.