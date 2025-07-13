The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft is underway Sunday night in Atlanta, and the Washington Nationals took high school shortstop Eli Willits with the No. 1 overall pick. The 20-round draft runs through Monday. Sunday night features Rounds 1-3; Monday features Rounds 4-20. The first night of the 2025 MLB Draft will be broadcast live from the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta, near Truist Park, home of the Braves.

The Nats have the first pick and notably fired club president Mike Rizzo just last week. The Angels follow at No. 2, with the Mariners picking third. The Yankees, Dodgers and Mets don't have a first-round pick this year due to exceeding their CBT threshold in 2024.

CBS Sports' latest mock draft from Mike Axisa had a pair of SEC southpaws going first and second overall: LSU's Kade Anderson to the Nationals and Tennessee's Liam Doyle to the Angels. High school shortstop Eli Willits, meanwhile, is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.

Where to watch 2025 MLB Draft

Date: Sunday, July 13 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta

TV: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

LSU's Anderson has had plenty of buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft, and he entered Sunday morning as the favorite to go No. 1 overall. Doyle, Willits, Jamie Arnold (Florida State) and Ethan Holliday (son of Matt, brother of Jackson) are all candidates to go in the top five.

MLB Draft order: First round