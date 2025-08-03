The Chicago White Sox won their 42nd game of the season on Saturday night, topping the Los Angeles Angels by a 1-0 final (box score) behind a quality start from Aaron Civale. What made an otherwise ordinary early August victory notable was that it symbolized progress. The White Sox won just 41 games last year en route to the worst season in modern MLB history.

Should the White Sox maintain this current pace, they'll finish the season with 61 victories -- a 20-game improvement. However many games Chicago wins the rest of the way, each and everyone will represent a step forward. For an idea of how far ahead these White Sox are compared to last year's group, take a look at their milestone wins by date:

Win No./Date 2024 2025 10 May 9 May 4 20 June 18 June 5 30 Aug. 16 July 5 42 N/A Aug. 2

To whom -- or, anyway, to what -- can the White Sox credit their gains? By and large, the introduction of fresh faces and some fruitful, under-the-radar acquisitions who are making the most of the opportunity that only a rebuilding team can offer.

Of the White Sox's 12 most productive players this season, as judged by Baseball Reference's Wins Above Replacement metric, 10 are either new to the White Sox, new to the majors, or played a minimal role (five games or fewer) in last season's mess. That includes a rookie position player crop of catcher Edgar Quero and infielders shortstop Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth. Quero and Meidroth, it should be noted, were both obtained in trades as part of Chicago's rebuild.

It also includes pitching staff additions like Adrian Houser (since traded to the Tampa Bay Rays after being signed to a one-year value deal over the winter); Mike Vasil (a March waiver claim); and Tyler Alexander (signed in June after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers). Right-hander Shane Smith, who doesn't crack the top 12, deserves a mention here, too: he became just the second Rule 5 pick to ever make the All-Star Game in his first season, joining Dan Uggla.

While no one will confuse these White Sox for being a good team, there's at least some reason to tune in and some reason to think that brighter days may await. Given where Chicago was around this time last year, that makes this season a successful one.