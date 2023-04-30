For at least one afternoon, it was a good day of baseball on Chicago's South Side. The reeling Chicago White Sox snapped their 10-game losing streak with a dramatic seven-run ninth inning comeback against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday (CWS 12, TB 9). Andrew Vaughn's three-run walk-off homer sent the ChiSox home with their first win since April 18.

The seven-run rally started with a Jake Burger double and continued with Elvis Andrus and Adam Haseley two-out singles, extending the game and setting up Vaughn for the walk-off homer. Chicago sent nine batters to the plate in the ninth inning and the final four batters all reached base with two strikes and two outs. Here's the rally:

Lefties Jalen Beeks and Garrett Cleavinger let the game get away for the Rays. Tampa entered the ninth inning with a 98.3% win probability, per FanGraphs.

The White Sox took a 4-2 lead into the eighth inning Sunday before Reynaldo López, Kendall Graveman, and Aaron Bummer -- Chicago's three best bullpen arms -- coughed up seven runs to the powerhouse Rays. That came one day after Lance Lynn fired six shutout innings, only for the White Sox to lose 12-3.

The 10-game losing streak was Chicago's longest since a 10-gamer spanning July and August in 2013. It is only the 13th losing streak of at least 10 games in the 123-year history of the franchise. The vibes have been so bad that "Sell the team!" chants have broken out at Guaranteed Rate Field in recent days.

Even with Sunday's win, the White Sox are 8-21 with a minus-65 run differential, and nine games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. This is Chicago's worst 29-game start since going 9-20 to begin 2018.