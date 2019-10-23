World Series: Nationals will start Anibal Sanchez, not Patrick Corbin, in Game 3 vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- When the 2019 World Series shifts to Washington D.C., the Nationals will have Anibal Sanchez on the mound for Game 3, not Patrick Corbin, manager Dave Martinez announced Wednesday. Their Game 4 starter is still TBA. Corbin threw an inning out of the bullpen in Washington's Game 1 win Tuesday night.

"Game 3 Anibal will start. I haven't made a decision on Game 4," Martinez said. "I talked to Corbin a little bit. He's going to go throw today and we'll see how he feels after he plays catch. These guys, they're all in. And this is based on a conversation I have with them every day, and we'll see how he feels after he throws."

View Profile Anibal Sanchez WAS • SP • 19 2019 Regular Season ERA 3.85 WHIP 1.27 IP 166.0 BB 58 K 134

Corbin threw 21 pitches in a scoreless sixth inning after taking over for Max Scherzer in Game 1. Martinez declined to name a Game 3 starter during Monday's workout day specifically because he wanted Corbin available in relief early in the series. Corbin will play catch Wednesday afternoon to determine his bullpen availability for Game 2.

"At this point, you might as well pitch in games instead of bullpens," Corbin said after Game 1. "I just try to be available whenever they need me."

Sanchez has made two starts this postseason and both have been excellent. He struck out nine and held the Dodgers to two runs in five innings in NLDS Game 3, and he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Cardinals in NLCS Game 1.

"You look over there, you look at the (Astros) lineup and they've got some good hitters," Martinez said. "But I've always said this before, Sanchez is going to compete and he's going to try to get those guys out the best he can and keep us in the ball game."

Martinez indicated that someone other Corbin -- possibly Joe Ross -- could start Game 4 depending on the team's bullpen needs in Games 2 and 3. Max Scherzer seems unlikely to start Game 4 on short rest, however.