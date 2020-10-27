Tuesday night the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to clinch their first World Series title in 32 years. The Dodgers hold a 3-2 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. As far as the starting pitching matchup goes, the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin to the mound to face Rays left-hander Blake Snell. Here's how you can watch Game 6.

Gonsolin will be used as a conventional starter, not an opener, in Game 6. The 26-year-old had been used as an opener in the Dodges' 6-4 loss to the Rays in Game 2. In his Game 2 appearance that lasted 1 1/3 innings, Gonsolin gave up a solo home run to Brandon Lowe in the first inning. He threw 16 of his 29 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on four of the six batters that he faced.

Gonsolin has been used in short outings so far in the 2020 postseason. All in all, he's allowed eight earned runs in 7 2/3 innings of work (three appearances). The Dodgers will be hoping to get at least five or six innings from Gonsolin, but they'll have a rested, full bullpen ready to deploy if necessary, following Monday's off day. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the only pitchers not available for Game 6 will be Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw.

Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young winner, will take the ball for the Rays in Game 6 as he tries to keep the Rays' season alive. The southpaw will be operating on five days of rest since his last start in Game 2, where he threw 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball and struck out nine. He allowed two hits and four walks in the Rays' win.

Snell gave up a two-run homer to Chris Taylor in the fifth inning in his Game 2 start. The 27-year-old threw 49 of his 88 pitches for strikes while inducing 13 swinging strikes. As our own Mike Axisa points out, the Rays must get a lengthy start from Snell in Game 6 if they hope to come back against the Dodgers.

First pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET